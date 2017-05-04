Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Ligonier Valley's Garver perfect in victory

Staff Reports | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 9:24 p.m.

Freshman Jane Garver was perfect on Thursday afternoon, and her performance helped the Ligonier Valley softball team remain perfect in the District 6 Heritage Conference.

Garver threw a perfect game with nine strikeouts to lead Ligonier Valley to a 14-0 win over Blairsville in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.

Lexie Petrof hit a grand slam as part of an eight-run first inning for the Rams (16-2, 15-0).

Norwin 17, Penn Hills 4 (5 inn.) — Alexandra Brentzel was 3 for 3 with a double, home run and four RBIs, and Hailee Culbertson was 4 for 4 with two RBIs as Norwin (12-3, 7-2) won a Section 2-6A game.

Franklin Regional 17, Woodland Hills 2 (3 inn.) — Crissey Kemerer was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs, winning pitcher Angalee Beall was 4 for 4 and Mallory Halleck hit a two-run home run as No. 2 Franklin Regional (12-4, 11-2) won in Section 1-5A. Brooke Zanotto, Julia Yurinko, Jocelyn Behr and Sam Hlozek all went 3 for 3 for the Panthers.

Greensburg Salem 8, Gateway 4 — Tiffany Bruzda had a triple and Mattie White earned the victory as Greensburg Salem (4-10, 4-9) won in Section 1-5A.

Yough 9, South Fayette 2 — Alona Sleith, Olivia Miller, Hailey Warrick and Kierra Waywood all had two hits as No. 1 Yough (15-1, 11-0) won a Section 2-4A game. Waywood threw a six-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

Mt. Pleasant 7, Uniontown 3 — Addy Kubasky was 3 for 4, and Carolyn Alincic allowed one hit in five innings to earn the win as Class 4A No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (10-2, 8-2) tallied a Section 1-4A victory.

South Park 9, Southmoreland 8 — Kaitlyn Pavlick hit a walk-off single to give No. 2 South Park (12-2, 10-0) a win in Section 3-3A. Lexi Klatt was 3 for 3 and Adeline Nicholson had three RBIs for second-place Southmoreland (9-4, 7-3).

Apollo-Ridge 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 7 (5 inn.) — Apollo-Ridge (9-2, 8-2) scored nine runs in the fifth inning to top Section 2-2A foe Greensburg Central Catholic. Bella Skatell took the loss for GCC (3-4, 3-3).

Leechburg 12, Jeannette 0 — Hannah Poth and Abby Mortimore had the Jayhawks' lone hits as Jeannette (4-7, 3-6) fell in Section 3-A.

Baseball

Mt. Pleasant 8, Charleroi 5 — Jared Wagner had two RBIs and winning pitcher Brandon McCormick knocked in one as part of a seven-run fifth inning that led No. 5 Mt. Pleasant (10-5, 9-2) to a Section 3-3A win. McCormick struck out six in a complete-game victory.

Jeannette 19, Monessen 4 (4 inn.) — Blaze Tran and Brendt Billick each had five RBIs, and Tre Cunningham tossed a three-hitter with four strikeouts as Jeannette (10-4, 8-2) won in Section 2-A.

South Allegheny 6, Southmoreland 4 — In nonsection play, Anthony Hunt and Jaden Datz each had two hits, but Southmoreland (0-14) fell short.

Boys tennis

Penn-Trafford's Turner Price and Kevin Lee each lost first-round matches at the WPIAL Class AAA singles tournament in Monroeville. Price fell to Hampton's Ben Ringelsen, 10-3, and Lee fell to Peters Township's Ryan Farrell, 10-0.

