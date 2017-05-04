Westmoreland high school roundup: Ligonier Valley's Garver perfect in victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freshman Jane Garver was perfect on Thursday afternoon, and her performance helped the Ligonier Valley softball team remain perfect in the District 6 Heritage Conference.

Garver threw a perfect game with nine strikeouts to lead Ligonier Valley to a 14-0 win over Blairsville in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.

Lexie Petrof hit a grand slam as part of an eight-run first inning for the Rams (16-2, 15-0).

Norwin 17, Penn Hills 4 (5 inn.) — Alexandra Brentzel was 3 for 3 with a double, home run and four RBIs, and Hailee Culbertson was 4 for 4 with two RBIs as Norwin (12-3, 7-2) won a Section 2-6A game.

Franklin Regional 17, Woodland Hills 2 (3 inn.) — Crissey Kemerer was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs, winning pitcher Angalee Beall was 4 for 4 and Mallory Halleck hit a two-run home run as No. 2 Franklin Regional (12-4, 11-2) won in Section 1-5A. Brooke Zanotto, Julia Yurinko, Jocelyn Behr and Sam Hlozek all went 3 for 3 for the Panthers.

Greensburg Salem 8, Gateway 4 — Tiffany Bruzda had a triple and Mattie White earned the victory as Greensburg Salem (4-10, 4-9) won in Section 1-5A.

Yough 9, South Fayette 2 — Alona Sleith, Olivia Miller, Hailey Warrick and Kierra Waywood all had two hits as No. 1 Yough (15-1, 11-0) won a Section 2-4A game. Waywood threw a six-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

Mt. Pleasant 7, Uniontown 3 — Addy Kubasky was 3 for 4, and Carolyn Alincic allowed one hit in five innings to earn the win as Class 4A No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (10-2, 8-2) tallied a Section 1-4A victory.

South Park 9, Southmoreland 8 — Kaitlyn Pavlick hit a walk-off single to give No. 2 South Park (12-2, 10-0) a win in Section 3-3A. Lexi Klatt was 3 for 3 and Adeline Nicholson had three RBIs for second-place Southmoreland (9-4, 7-3).

Apollo-Ridge 17, Greensburg Central Catholic 7 (5 inn.) — Apollo-Ridge (9-2, 8-2) scored nine runs in the fifth inning to top Section 2-2A foe Greensburg Central Catholic. Bella Skatell took the loss for GCC (3-4, 3-3).

Leechburg 12, Jeannette 0 — Hannah Poth and Abby Mortimore had the Jayhawks' lone hits as Jeannette (4-7, 3-6) fell in Section 3-A.

Baseball

Mt. Pleasant 8, Charleroi 5 — Jared Wagner had two RBIs and winning pitcher Brandon McCormick knocked in one as part of a seven-run fifth inning that led No. 5 Mt. Pleasant (10-5, 9-2) to a Section 3-3A win. McCormick struck out six in a complete-game victory.

Jeannette 19, Monessen 4 (4 inn.) — Blaze Tran and Brendt Billick each had five RBIs, and Tre Cunningham tossed a three-hitter with four strikeouts as Jeannette (10-4, 8-2) won in Section 2-A.

South Allegheny 6, Southmoreland 4 — In nonsection play, Anthony Hunt and Jaden Datz each had two hits, but Southmoreland (0-14) fell short.

Boys tennis

Penn-Trafford's Turner Price and Kevin Lee each lost first-round matches at the WPIAL Class AAA singles tournament in Monroeville. Price fell to Hampton's Ben Ringelsen, 10-3, and Lee fell to Peters Township's Ryan Farrell, 10-0.