Bishop Canevin softball team closes in on postseason

The Bishop Canevin softball team has felt the wrath of the injury bug this season.

Several members of the team have been plagued by a variety of setbacks — concussions, pulled muscles, hip strains, being hit by a line-drive.

“If you name an injury, we probably had it,” Bishop Canevin coach Karen Seitz-LaFianza said.

But with only a handful of games left on the schedule, the Crusaders (6-4) are returning to 100 percent, and it is showing on the field.

Last week, Bishop Canevin scored two important Section 3-A wins over St. Joseph (11-1) and Jeannette (21-11). Both victories were a bit of revenge after the Crusaders fell to both squads earlier this season — the Jayhawks scored a 7-6 win April 5 while the Spartans won 14-9 on April 17.

The win over St. Joseph was maybe Bishop Canevin's most complete game this season.

“We had no errors, and we kept putting the ball in play,” Seitz-LaFianza said. “We finally put everything together in one game.”

The back-to-back wins moved the Crusaders one step closer to clinching a WPIAL playoff berth. Bishop Canevin has reached the postseason each of the last four seasons.

Now with a healthy lineup, reaching the Class A tournament for the fifth straight year should be in the Crusaders' reach.

Pitcher Alana Losego has continued to make progress this season. The junior is in her second year as a starter and has battled some injures that have plagued her tosses.

“She has put together some nice games,” Seitz-LaFianza said. “She is improving her consistency. Even if she isn't having success pitching, she doesn't let it affect her batting. She has been an outrageous hitter.”

The left side of the infield continues to be a strong point of the Crusaders' defense. Shortstop Haley Pilch is one of the team's most consistent players, and freshman third baseman Taylor Lokatis has started to excel after a adjusting to the varsity level.

“Haley is always in the right position,” Seitz-LaFianza said. “Taylor had never played third base before. She has gotten better. She plays shortstop for her travel team, which is a good thing.”

Tamara Blue continues to hold down first base while Kasey Kaczorowski has transitioned to second base after being an outfielder last season.

Two new faces to the lineup have made major impacts with the team. Junior Clare McMahon joined the team after playing at Bethel Park and has given the outfield a boost. Senior Alex Kopec joined the team after playing at South Fayette.

Kopec's presence behind the plate has been huge — mainly because Bishop Canevin did not have another catcher on the roster.

“We also didn't have any other seniors,” Seitz-LaFianza said. “Clare is leading us in hitting average-wise. They both blended immediately.”

With only a handful of games left on the schedule, Bishop Canevin's confidence is starting to grow as it gets healthy. Seitz-LaFianza feels that needs to continue if the team wants to have an extended season.

“We need to keep our confidence up,” Seitz-LaFianza said. “We need to play smart. We have been hitting consistently all year long. As long as we keep hitting, that will help our pitching and fielding.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.