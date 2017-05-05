Albert Gallatin softball enjoys record-setting campaign

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Albert Gallatin hasn't had a winning season in softball since 2005.

The Colonials haven't qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in 20 years.

That all changed dramatically this season, as Albert Gallatin has enjoyed a record-breaking campaign.

The Colonials are 14-3 overall and have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth with a 9-2 record in Section 2 in Class 5A, good for second place behind Connellsville (11-3, 11-1).

And they have eclipsed the school record for wins in one season.

“We had a goal in mind to capture the section title and make it to the playoffs,” coach Gary Serock said. “The 6A teams we faced last year were very tough, but we competed very well and hoped it would carry over into this year's 5A section.

“We knew we could be in the top four if we brought up our batting averages, played tough defense, and if our pitching held up. We did all of these things and have reached the playoffs for the first time since 1996 when AG went 13-3 under Randy Brooks.”

A seven-game winning streak in the first half of the season launched Albert Gallatin into the WPIAL limelight. The Colonials are riding another seven-game winning streak.

“Our expectations are set high for every season,” junior second baseman Ally Bezjak said. “It seems as though this season we were just a little more intense with wanting to really go for it. We are working really hard at each practice, and coach Serock sets the tone for practice.

“At this point it seems as though it is really paying off. We are seeing the reward in putting in the effort, and so our goals and expectations have really grown even beyond what we had set.”

Albert Gallatin has racked up some astonishing numbers in 2017.

The Colonials have outscored the opposition by an 183-63 overall margin, averaging 10.8 runs (and allowing 3.7).

The Colonials have attained double figures 11 times, and have shut out four opponents.

AG is hitting .435 as a team, sparked by freshman sensation Annalia Paoli, the Colonials' starting shortstop who's already offered a verbal commit to Pitt.

Paoli owns a .507 batting average with 38 RBIs, five doubles, one triple and 10 home runs, a new school record. She has 34 hits in 67 at-bats, and scored 30 times.

“She just made first-team all-section,” Serock said. “She is an amazing player.”

Bezjak, a St. Francis (Pa.) commit and a three-time all-section selection, is another catalyst in the AG lineup.

Bezjak leads the team in hitting with a .508 batting average, and has scored a team-leading 33 runs. She also has driven in 32 runs, and has punched out 32 hits, with four doubles, one triple and six round trippers.

“She can play anywhere in the infield,” Serock said. “She is headed to St. Francis as a third baseman.”

Bezjak participates in a variety of extracurricular activities while serving as class secretary. She also is a volunteer at Uniontown Hospital.

“Being a part of this team is really special,” she said. “All of us on the team have basically grown up together and played together since we were young. We work hard, play hard and like to win, but the most fun is when we stop on our way home from the away games and get a chance to laugh and have a good time especially after a big win.”

There are four .400 hitters in the Colonials' lineup, consisting of junior catcher Katie Kelley (.483), freshman pitcher/outfielder Maddy Hershberger (.480), sophomore pitcher/outfielder Maddie Flowers (.403) and sophomore left fielder Hannah Turtzer (.403).

“Our junior catcher, Katie Kelley, stepped it up this year,” Serock said.

Kelley leads the club in doubles with seven.

Other leading hitters include junior first baseman Lindsey Robinson (.397), senior center fielder Kassie Miller (.383) and junior third baseman Hannah Umble (.364). Robinson, Miller and Bezjak are co-captains.

Eight team members have been honored as all-section selections this season: Paoli (INF), Bezjak (INF), Flowers (P), Miller (OF), Umble (DH), Kelley (C), Robinson (INF) and Hershberger (OF).

Paoli, Bezjak, Flowers, Miller and Umble were lauded as first-team all-section players.

Flowers and Hershberger share the AG pitching duties this season, and also play right field.

“We are excited to have two pitchers who have been amazing on the mound and at the plate,” Serock said.

Flowers, a right-handed pitcher and second-year starter, boasts an 8-1 record and 1.68 earned-run average. She has logged 57 strikeouts in 62 2⁄ 3 innings, and has posted three saves.

Hershberger, a left-handed hurler, is 6-2 with a 3.11 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 47 1⁄ 3 innings.

The Colonials, who close out their regular-season schedule Tuesday at home against Laurel Highlands, undoubtedly are amped up for the upcoming playoffs.

“I am very proud of the way our girls have performed, and all the hard work they put in,” Serock said. “We doubled our batting averages this year versus last year, and we reached our goal (of qualifying for the WPIAL playoffs).”

With only one senior in the startling lineup, the near, and not-too-distant, future appears bright for the AG softball program.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.