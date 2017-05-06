Westmoreland high school notebook: Hempfield's Ryan sets records

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Ryan Express rolls on.

Senior Morgan Ryan is rewriting the Hempfield softball record book. The Notre Dame recruit now holds four career marks in one of the state's most successful programs. She has 64 pitching wins, 479 innings pitched, 12 home runs and 91 RBIs.

The previous wins record (61) stood for two decades. Kalp's daughter, Jaci, set it from 1993-96. Ryan (13-0) is a fourth-year starter looking to lead the Spartans to three straight WPIAL titles and back-to-back PIAA championships.

Family matters

It's a family affair for the Jeannette softball team.

A rarity to have three siblings on any one varsity roster, the Jayhawks feature the Johnston sisters. Kara is a senior catcher, Grace is a freshman outfielder and first baseman and Faith is a freshman pitcher. Grace and Faith are twins.

The girls' father, Donnie, also serves as a volunteer coach.

Hunter drafted

Recent Latrobe graduate and hockey standout Dalton Hunter was selected by the Youngstown Phantoms in the fifth round (Phase II) of the USHL Draft. A right-winger who in February committed to Mercyhurst, was the 75th overall pick. He is in his third season with the Johnstown Tomahawks of the NAHL, where he has registered 30 goals and 31 assists in 58 games.

No fear

A trio of Norwin football players were selected to play in the Never Fear Being Different All-Star Showcase set for 7:30 p.m. May 13 at Highmark Stadium.

Aaron Carr was picked as a running back, Pedro Schmidt as a wide receiver and Nolan Brough as a defensive lineman. Carr is a Cal (Pa.) recruit, Schmidt is headed to North Dakota and Brough to Gannon.

Contraguerro to Ohio

Franklin Regional senior wrestler Daniel Contraguerro gave a verbal commitment to Ohio University. Contraguerro, a former section champion, finished 26-10 last season and reached the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals at 160 pounds.

More recruiting

Penn-Trafford junior football player Logan Hawkins picked up a scholarship offer from Akron, his third Division I offer, joining Robert Morris and Eastern Michigan. Hawkins is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound offensive guard and nose tackle.

• Senior running back/linebacker Christian Jantz (5-10, 190) committed to St. Vincent, becoming the eighth Penn-Trafford player set to play college football next year.

• Three recent Norwin signees: Naina Navalgund (Seton Hill) and Matt Bushik (Earlham) for golf, and Kelly Giles for track and field (Penn State Behrend).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review sports writer.Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.