Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Westmoreland high school notebook: Hempfield's Ryan sets records
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield pitcher Morgan Ryan delivers to a Penn Trafford batter during their game on Friday, Mar ch 24, 2017 at Hempfield high school. Hempfield defeated Penn Trafford 8-5.
Phil Andraychak | Johnstown Tomahawks
Latrobe native Dalton Hunter committed to play hockey at Mercyhurst.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin running back Aaron Carr breaks a tackle by Hempfield's Bussy Remaley to score a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of their WPIAL Class 6A Southeastern Conference game Friday, Oct 28, 2016, in North Huntingdon. Hempfield beat Norwin, 29-22.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional’s Daniel Contraguerro, right, lifts Greensburg Salem’s Jesse Quatse during the bout at 160 during a dual meet Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.

Updated 20 minutes ago

The Ryan Express rolls on.

Senior Morgan Ryan is rewriting the Hempfield softball record book. The Notre Dame recruit now holds four career marks in one of the state's most successful programs. She has 64 pitching wins, 479 innings pitched, 12 home runs and 91 RBIs.

The previous wins record (61) stood for two decades. Kalp's daughter, Jaci, set it from 1993-96. Ryan (13-0) is a fourth-year starter looking to lead the Spartans to three straight WPIAL titles and back-to-back PIAA championships.

Family matters

It's a family affair for the Jeannette softball team.

A rarity to have three siblings on any one varsity roster, the Jayhawks feature the Johnston sisters. Kara is a senior catcher, Grace is a freshman outfielder and first baseman and Faith is a freshman pitcher. Grace and Faith are twins.

The girls' father, Donnie, also serves as a volunteer coach.

Hunter drafted

Recent Latrobe graduate and hockey standout Dalton Hunter was selected by the Youngstown Phantoms in the fifth round (Phase II) of the USHL Draft. A right-winger who in February committed to Mercyhurst, was the 75th overall pick. He is in his third season with the Johnstown Tomahawks of the NAHL, where he has registered 30 goals and 31 assists in 58 games.

No fear

A trio of Norwin football players were selected to play in the Never Fear Being Different All-Star Showcase set for 7:30 p.m. May 13 at Highmark Stadium.

Aaron Carr was picked as a running back, Pedro Schmidt as a wide receiver and Nolan Brough as a defensive lineman. Carr is a Cal (Pa.) recruit, Schmidt is headed to North Dakota and Brough to Gannon.

Contraguerro to Ohio

Franklin Regional senior wrestler Daniel Contraguerro gave a verbal commitment to Ohio University. Contraguerro, a former section champion, finished 26-10 last season and reached the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals at 160 pounds.

More recruiting

Penn-Trafford junior football player Logan Hawkins picked up a scholarship offer from Akron, his third Division I offer, joining Robert Morris and Eastern Michigan. Hawkins is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound offensive guard and nose tackle.

• Senior running back/linebacker Christian Jantz (5-10, 190) committed to St. Vincent, becoming the eighth Penn-Trafford player set to play college football next year.

• Three recent Norwin signees: Naina Navalgund (Seton Hill) and Matt Bushik (Earlham) for golf, and Kelly Giles for track and field (Penn State Behrend).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review sports writer.Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.