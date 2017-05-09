Deer Lakes softball captures 6th straight section title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A note with a simple message hung by a thumbtack on the outside of Deer Lakes' dugout Tuesday afternoon: “No sharing.”

For the Lancers, greed was good.

Danielle Huffman's two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a deadlock, leading No. 3 Deer Lakes to a 5-3 victory over No. 4 South Allegheny and allowing the Lancers to claim the outright Section 1-3A softball championship.

“We did (graduate) five seniors last year, and a lot of people didn't believe in us,” senior pitcher Kristen Rudy said. “To come back and win it and have all this teamwork (and) effort, it's amazing to get it ourselves and not have it with anyone else.”

Deer Lakes (13-1, 9-1) won its sixth consecutive section title, but the Lancers split the crown with Burrell last season.

They made sure that didn't happen again this time around. After suffering an 8-4 loss to Burrell on April 10, Deer Lakes reeled off nine consecutive victories.

“Once the game starts, it's a game,” Deer Lakes coach Craig Taliani said. “Nobody's thinking, hey, this is for the section. It's a game that we want to win. They are competitors — they don't care if it's marbles or for the section, or WPIAL. Whatever it is, they're going to play their best to win it.”

After rallying for a 5-4 victory over South Allegheny in their first meeting of the season, Deer Lakes needed a win Tuesday to secure the section title. Again it turned into a tight battle, as the teams treated deficits with quick responses before Deer Lakes struck the final blow in the sixth and held on for the victory.

“Everybody has good pitching, everybody has good fielding and hitting,” Taliani said. “Those are things that we're glad we've had experience with going into this next part of the season. And I can't say enough about our seniors.”

South Allegheny (10-3, 7-3) slipped into a second-place tie with Freeport after losing to the Yellowjackets on Monday afternoon.

“The competition's only going to get us ready for the playoffs,” South Allegheny coach Hal Minford said. “This (section) is new to us. We've seen Deer Lakes many years. We've got to get ready, get in the playoffs and see what we can do.”

The Gladiators and Lancers both scored a pair of runs in the first inning, with Sara Pribanic's two-run single giving South Allegheny the early lead before Brittany Dengler tied it for Deer Lakes in the bottom of the frame.

Deer Lakes took its first lead in the bottom of the fourth. With one out and two runners on, Shae Robson laid down a bunt to pitcher Pribanic, who threw the ball home. Becca Hoffman's slide beat the tag of catcher Mikala Swearingen.

This time, South Allegheny answered quickly when Madison Kirkwood led off the fifth with a double and scored on Sydney Kirkwood's one-out single. The Gladiators nearly took the lead in the sixth, but Madison Taylor's two-out line drive to center field hung up long enough for Deer Lakes' Shae Robson to make the catch and strand a South Allegheny runner on second.

“We hit it too hard, I think,” Minford said. “We always look for good at-bats. We want to score more than three runs. We expect to score more than three. But hey, good game.”

Deer Lakes loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth and scored the go-ahead runs on Huffman's line drive through a drawn-in infield. South Allegheny put two runners on in the seventh, but Rudy retired Pribanic on a fly ball to right to end the game.

“It was our bats and our defense,” Rudy said. “They were making amazing plays. It was a team win.”

Taliani dedicated the game to his father, Vincent “Nanu” Taliani, who died in January. The elder Taliani was a frequent presence in and around the Deer Lakes dugout.

“It's been a tough year,” Craig Taliani said. “It's been a really different year trying to keep our composure, keep everything together. It's definitely a loss on the bench without having dad here, but he's been here all year. I'm very proud of these girls for the way they responded. He would have been proud, too, because we overcame a lot of adversity.

“It wasn't easy. We were definitely a work in progress, but we got better. That's something I learned from dad: You keep going. You don't give up.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.