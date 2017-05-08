Seton-La Salle softball rallies to top of Section 1-2A

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If there ever was a bounce-back team in a bounce-back year, the Seton-La Salle softball squad fits that description.

Seton-La Salle won five consecutive section titles — with a 58-2 section record — from 2011-15.

Not only did the Rebels fail to claim a section championship in 2016, they did not qualify for postseason play.

Well, they're back!

Seton-La Salle started out 2-2 overall and 1-1 in section play this season.

But the Rebels then reeled off eight consecutive victories to take first place in Section 1-2A with a 9-1 record.

“We are very proud of our team's accomplishments this year,” coach Cindy Beauregard said. “The girls continued to play as a team, worked hard toward their goals, and were able to finish the season with an eight-game winning streak to win the section.

“Going into the playoffs, we will continue to play hard and enforce our motto — ‘one game, one pitch, one hit at a time.' We will strive with the confidence that we had all year and play as one.”

Seton-La Salle has a formidable one-two offensive punch in junior shortstop Lexi Wagner and junior pitcher Jada Simon, who are hitting .550 and .488, respectively. And their slugging percentages are off the chart.

“Our early expectations were to get back to the playoffs, and to do that we had to focus on section play,” said Wagner, who committed to Pitt as a freshman. “After making it to the (WPIAL) semifinals as a freshman and getting to play in the state playoffs, it certainly wasn't a good feeling not making it into the playoffs last season.

“I think as a team we really improved over the course of the season. We lost to South Allegheny and OLSH early on, which erased any overconfidence we may have had coming into the season and allowed us to focus more moving forward.”

While Simon has been a catalyst offensively, she has stood out in the pitcher's circle, as well.

She is 7-1 with a 2.18 earned-run average, and has tossed eight complete games with one shutout. In 57 2⁄ 3 innings of work, Simon has struck out 57 batters.

“We had a few new girls coming in with potential,” Simon said, “which helped boost our confidence as team, considering the fact that we had lost five seniors last year. It's not always easy bouncing back after losing 11 girls in two years.

“We were ranked 11th before the season started. That meant we had something to prove to everyone, and we also had something to prove to ourselves.”

Wagner, Simon and senior first baseman Julie Curry are the Rebels' co-captains. Curry, a fourth-year varsity letter winner, is hitting .310.

“Our captains continue to be leaders on the team,” said Beauregard, a 1994 Seton-La Salle graduate. “They show passion for the game, and reinforce positivity to their teammates.”

Seton-La Salle (10-2) appears poised to make a deep run in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.

As a team, the Rebels are hitting .355 this season.

Sophomore catcher Skylar Moore has filled in admirably for an injured Emilee Mazza, batting .441 this season. Moore also ranks among the team leaders in slugging percentage.

“One setback we had this year was losing our starting senior catcher early on to an injury. Emilee played only three games,” Beauregard said. “But with that being said, Skylar stepped up to take the role and worked very hard to get the job done for her team. She also proved to be a confident player at the plate.”

Two other top hitters for the Rebels are sophomore second baseman Brie Hottenfeller (.359) and junior third baseman Sarah Cornell (.343).

The outfield is manned by three underclassmen — freshman Marissa Schuckman (CF), freshman Hadley Horensky (LF) and sophomore Emily Farley (RF).

“What complemented our returning infield was the consistent play by our second baseman, Brie Hottenfeller,” Beauregard said. “Brie grew as a player this year to become someone we could count on, not only in the field but also at the plate.

“What we didn't expect was that (two of) our talented freshmen, Hadley and Marissa, and a newcomer, Emily, would step up to take charge in the outfield. They continually impress us and consistently work hard.”

Simon, who was 6-0 in section games, and Curry have shared pitching duties this season. While Simon has seen the bulk of the work, Curry is 3-1 with a 4.20 ERA with four complete games and two shutouts. She has fanned 26 batters in just 13 1⁄ 3 innings.

“I had the pleasure of coaching Julie for the first time (last) season,” Beauregard said. “Julie proved to be a dependable and dedicated player. She leads her team with great maturity and always stayed humble.

“Whether Julie is pitching or playing in the field, she always gives 100 percent. Julie found a home this season at first base, where she made multiple acrobatic catches to keep her team in games. When she was asked to take the mound, she always accepted the challenge and bestowed confidence in her teammates.”

Seton-La Salle has racked up 113 runs this season, an average of 9.4 per game, and have posted three shutouts.

The Rebels have stolen 33 bases in 36 attempts this season. Wagner, Simon and Curry all are 5 for 5 in the stolen base department.

“I can't say enough great things about all the new players that have stepped up, and some returning players who have seemed to really improve over last season,” Wagner said. “Most of our wins have come from total team efforts, and players from top to bottom in the lineup have come up with timely hits to win games for us this season. I truly am so proud of my teammates.

“Our only expectation in the playoffs is to focus on what we can control and play the game to the best of our ability. If we can do that, we will have a shot to advance. But at this point, we are focused on one game at a time.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.