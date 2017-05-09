Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Worthy of a rematch
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 9:21 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Lexie Church (9) rounds the bases on a hit from Belle Vernon's Bailey Parhsall (22) against Yough in extra innings on Tuesday May 09, 2017 at Belle Vernon.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Lexie Church (9) beats the throw home to score against Yough in extra innings on Tuesday May 09, 2017 at Belle Vernon.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Bailey Parhsall (22) gets a hit for a walk off in extra innings against Yough on Tuesday May 09, 2017 at Belle Vernon.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Hunter Stangroom (6), right, celebrates Belle Vernon's Lexie Church's (9) game winning run against Yough in extra innings on Tuesday May 09, 2017 at Belle Vernon.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon Head Coach Tom Rodriguez celebrates with his team after their win against Yough in extra innings on Tuesday May 09, 2017 at Belle Vernon.

There is a good chance No. 1 Yough and No. 2 Belle Vernon could meet two more times before the softball season ends.

And if those games are like the first two, they should be dandies.

Belle Vernon scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning Tuesday to defeat Yough, 5-4, in a Section 2-4A showdown for first place. Yough won the first meeting 2-0 on April 13.

Lexie Church drove in Hanna Legazza with the tying run, and Church scored the winning run on a double by winning pitcher Bailey Parshall.

Before those dramatics, the teams slugged it out through nine innings before the rest of the game was played under international tiebreaker rules.

“I don't think you'll see a better-played game at any level in the state than that one,” Yough coach Dutch Harvey said. “It was too bad that someone had to lose. We have nothing to be ashamed of. We'll learn from this.”

Yough (15-2, 11-1) and Belle Vernon (16-1, 11-1) finished tied for the section title. When the WPIAL announces playoff pairings, there is a good chance the teams will be seeded first and second.

“I believe we will be on the opposite sides of the bracket,” Belle Vernon coach Tom Rodriguez said. “I'd say there is a good chance we'll meet again.”

Belle Vernon grabbed a 2-0 lead on an RBI hit by Kourtney Gavatorta in the first and a home run by Jordan French in the second off losing pitcher Kierra Waywood, who struck out 11 and walked three.

“I thought two runs would be enough with Bailey on the mound,” Rodriguez said. “But they ran on us effectively. I expected it to be tight, and I felt we should have won it in the 11th. I goofed for not squeezing in the run there. But Lexie and Bailey came up big for us.”

Yough scratched out two runs in the fourth inning with its running game. Hannah Bach bunted for a hit, swiped second and third and scored on a throwing error. Belle Vernon committed five errors. Aubrie Mance reached on an error, swiped second and moved to third on a throwing error. She scored on the first of Olivia Miller's three hits.

The game stayed tied into the 10th when both teams scored runs. In the top of the 12th, Yough went up 4-3 when Mance swiped third and scored on Miller's sacrifice fly.

Parshall, who struck out 15 with no wallks, came up big in the final at-bat.

“I was just looking for a ball to drive to the outfield,” Parshall said. “I knew if I caught the gap, Lexie would score. I thought we did a really good job defending their bunting game. We didn't do well stopping their running game.”

“That's something we must correct,” Rodriguez said.

Harvey said he wouldn't mind a rematch in the finals. Yough is the returning Class AAA state champion.

“My girls come to play,” Harvey said. “They might have the top pitcher, but I truly believe we have the better team. I'll take these girls any day.

“We put a lot of pressure on their defense. We're going to play defense, and you're not going to see anyone run on us like we did. We're good at playing fundament ball.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

