A-K Valley softball teams eagerly await WPIAL playoff pairings

John Kinnamon's head was swimming a bit as he contemplated the Apollo-Ridge softball team's playoff possibilities.

The Vikings, in the postseason for the first time since 2003, will learn their playoff seeding and opponent sometime Thursday afternoon when the league releases its softball brackets. Until then, Kinnamon could only guess what might happen.

“I've just got question marks flying all through my head right now,” said Kinnamon, in his third season at Apollo-Ridge. “With it being so new, I'm not even sure how they're going to put the pairings together and who we might get, where we might play. But we just need to be ready for whatever we get.”

The days before pairings are released turn coaches into prognosticators, attempting to determine which criteria the WPIAL might use in seeding the playoffs.

That became more difficult this season for baseball and softball coaches because, just as in football and basketball, the WPIAL adopted the PIAA's new six-classification system.

The new system meant an additional playoff team from each section — four instead of three. A base number of 12 teams qualified for the postseason in each classification.

“I don't even understand the process (of) how they put the pairings together,” Kinnamon said. “Do they rank them first, (or) do they go by where you finish in the section? I'm not sure. We're all going to find out.”

Although new to the process, Kinnamon isn't the only coach uncertain where his team might fall in the brackets. Deer Lakes coach Craig Taliani, who won WPIAL titles in 2012 and 2015, wondered out loud after Monday's win over South Allegheny about whether the Section 1-3A champion Lancers (13-1, 9-1) would land a first-round bye.

“(It's) a Game 7 every game from here on out,” Taliani said. “I don't have any expectations. I've always said I really don't care about where we're seeded. You have to beat the best. If you're going to be the best, you have to beat the best.

“Whether we're seeded in the top four or the bottom four, it doesn't matter. The competition is what matters.”

Freeport coach Sam Ross said he and his assistants typically try to predict who the team may play, but he too is finding it more difficult this season.

“Nobody's saying a word, and I have no idea where we're going to end up at,” said Ross, whose Yellowjackets (10-4, 7-3) finished in a second-place tie with South Allegheny in Section 1-3A, behind Deer Lakes. “It's just so hard to predict.

“Nobody really played a lot of out-of-section games because of the weather, so there's not much to compare it to. Before we've played a fair share of out-of-section games so you could actually look and see how people fared against other people out of your section.”

Other complicating factors include first-round byes. All six classifications have three sections, so four teams will receive byes in most classifications.

Deer Lakes earned a top-four seed each of the past five seasons. This year that would mean a first-round bye, which would be the Lancers' first since 2013.

“We try to look at it in that (positive) light, working on things we know we need to improve,” Taliani said. “Our AD Chuck Bellisario usually does a good job putting together some scrimmages for us, so we try to take advantage of that. It's a dual-edged sword, though, because we're sort of hitting our stride now and if we're sitting for a few days, that makes it tough.”

Whatever uncertainty he had about Apollo-Ridge's potential playoff draw, Kinnamon knew one thing for sure: the Vikings (9-3, 8-2), who had success against virtually every team on their schedule, face a stiff test in the first round no matter what.

“We're jumping in the deep end of the pool right now,” he said. “Hopefully, we can swim.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.