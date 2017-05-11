Playoff mainstay Leechburg leads A-K Valley teams into softball postseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The WPIAL record-holder for most consecutive playoff appearances feels a bit underrated entering this postseason.

After extending its playoff streak to 31 seasons and breezing to the Section 3-A title with an unbeaten record, Leechburg received a surprise Thursday when the WPIAL slotted the Blue Devils as the No. 4 seed when it released softball playoff brackets.

Leechburg still got the first-round bye it anticipated — the Blue Devils (13-2) will play the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 5 Union (12-3) and No. 12 California (5-11) in the WPIAL quarterfinals Thursday — but the seed came as a surprise.

“(I'm) excited about the first-round bye for sure, but I thought we were going to see a little higher (seed),” coach Debbie Young said. “It's a slight disappointment, but that's OK. We have a lot to prove. We're just going to take whatever we get and control what we can control. We couldn't control that, so we're just going to control the game.”

In between Leechburg's season-opening loss to Freeport and another to Indiana in the regular-season finale was a 13-game winning streak. The Blue Devils won 10 of their 12 section games via the mercy rule.

“They might look at our section as being a little weaker than the other two,” Young said. “I'm guessing that — I don't have any reason behind that — but I actually think they're wrong. I think St. Joseph is looking very good, and I think Bishop Canevin is looking very well, as well as Riverview, too. It's just that we came in a little stronger than all of them.

“Hopefully all four of us can come in and prove them wrong.”

While Leechburg is making its 31st consecutive appearance, St. Joseph will make its postseason debut. The Spartans (9-4), the second-place team from Section 3-A, received the No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 Cornell (6-9) at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hampton.

Riverview (8-6), the fourth-place team from the section, earned the No. 11 seed and will play No. 6 Monessen (13-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Canon-McMillan.

The Alle-Kiski Valley also advanced three teams from Section 1-AAA to the postseason.

Section champion Deer Lakes (13-1) leads the pack, receiving a first-round bye and a quarterfinal matchup Wednesday against the winner of Monday's game between No. 6 Avonworth (9-5) and No. 11 Waynesburg (9-8).

Freeport (10-4), which tied for second place with South Allegheny, got the No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 Steel Valley (10-7) at 5 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel.

Burrell (7-7) earned the eighth seed and will play No. 9 McGuffey (7-11) at 5 p.m. Monday at North Allegheny.

“I believe we're in one of the toughest sections in 3A,” Burrell coach Brian Eshbaugh said. “I think it's pretty fair where we ended up. We didn't play our best through the season, so we have to go with the way we put ourselves in that predicament. The last couple games, our bats have come alive. We're hitting the ball with a lot more authority, and we're cleaning up our defense. ... We're still making a few errors, but hopefully we'll clean them up.”

Three newcomers round out the A-K Valley's nine playoff qualifiers.

Kiski Area (11-4), in the postseason for the first time since 2010, received the No. 12 seed in Class 5A and will play No. 5 Montour (12-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny.

“We're telling these girls that this is something communities get invested in, and you're going to have all the support,” Kiski Area coach Maggie Jones said. “The intensity is going to be there. We're trying to prepare them mentally this week at practice.

“The pressure and intensity is going to be higher than what they've ever been a part of before, but I said (to) embrace that feeling. It's exciting, and it's something they'll never forget.”

Highlands (5-10), back in the playoffs after a one-year absence, was seeded 13th in Class 4A and will play No. 4 Ambridge (10-3) at 3 p.m. Monday at North Allegheny.

Apollo-Ridge (9-3) qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2003, getting the No. 8 seed in Class AA and a first-round matchup with No. 9 Serra Catholic (9-6) at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hempfield.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.