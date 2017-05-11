Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Playoff mainstay Leechburg leads A-K Valley teams into softball postseason
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 9:06 p.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

The WPIAL record-holder for most consecutive playoff appearances feels a bit underrated entering this postseason.

After extending its playoff streak to 31 seasons and breezing to the Section 3-A title with an unbeaten record, Leechburg received a surprise Thursday when the WPIAL slotted the Blue Devils as the No. 4 seed when it released softball playoff brackets.

Leechburg still got the first-round bye it anticipated — the Blue Devils (13-2) will play the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 5 Union (12-3) and No. 12 California (5-11) in the WPIAL quarterfinals Thursday — but the seed came as a surprise.

“(I'm) excited about the first-round bye for sure, but I thought we were going to see a little higher (seed),” coach Debbie Young said. “It's a slight disappointment, but that's OK. We have a lot to prove. We're just going to take whatever we get and control what we can control. We couldn't control that, so we're just going to control the game.”

In between Leechburg's season-opening loss to Freeport and another to Indiana in the regular-season finale was a 13-game winning streak. The Blue Devils won 10 of their 12 section games via the mercy rule.

“They might look at our section as being a little weaker than the other two,” Young said. “I'm guessing that — I don't have any reason behind that — but I actually think they're wrong. I think St. Joseph is looking very good, and I think Bishop Canevin is looking very well, as well as Riverview, too. It's just that we came in a little stronger than all of them.

“Hopefully all four of us can come in and prove them wrong.”

While Leechburg is making its 31st consecutive appearance, St. Joseph will make its postseason debut. The Spartans (9-4), the second-place team from Section 3-A, received the No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 Cornell (6-9) at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hampton.

Riverview (8-6), the fourth-place team from the section, earned the No. 11 seed and will play No. 6 Monessen (13-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Canon-McMillan.

The Alle-Kiski Valley also advanced three teams from Section 1-AAA to the postseason.

Section champion Deer Lakes (13-1) leads the pack, receiving a first-round bye and a quarterfinal matchup Wednesday against the winner of Monday's game between No. 6 Avonworth (9-5) and No. 11 Waynesburg (9-8).

Freeport (10-4), which tied for second place with South Allegheny, got the No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 Steel Valley (10-7) at 5 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel.

Burrell (7-7) earned the eighth seed and will play No. 9 McGuffey (7-11) at 5 p.m. Monday at North Allegheny.

“I believe we're in one of the toughest sections in 3A,” Burrell coach Brian Eshbaugh said. “I think it's pretty fair where we ended up. We didn't play our best through the season, so we have to go with the way we put ourselves in that predicament. The last couple games, our bats have come alive. We're hitting the ball with a lot more authority, and we're cleaning up our defense. ... We're still making a few errors, but hopefully we'll clean them up.”

Three newcomers round out the A-K Valley's nine playoff qualifiers.

Kiski Area (11-4), in the postseason for the first time since 2010, received the No. 12 seed in Class 5A and will play No. 5 Montour (12-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny.

“We're telling these girls that this is something communities get invested in, and you're going to have all the support,” Kiski Area coach Maggie Jones said. “The intensity is going to be there. We're trying to prepare them mentally this week at practice.

“The pressure and intensity is going to be higher than what they've ever been a part of before, but I said (to) embrace that feeling. It's exciting, and it's something they'll never forget.”

Highlands (5-10), back in the playoffs after a one-year absence, was seeded 13th in Class 4A and will play No. 4 Ambridge (10-3) at 3 p.m. Monday at North Allegheny.

Apollo-Ridge (9-3) qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2003, getting the No. 8 seed in Class AA and a first-round matchup with No. 9 Serra Catholic (9-6) at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hempfield.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.