Previewing the WPIAL softball playoffs

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

Here's a breakdown of the WPIAL softball playoffs:

Class 6A

Favorite: Hempfield hasn't lost since April 27 … of 2016. The reigning WPIAL and PIAA champions are riding a 34-game winning streak and are led by senior pitcher Morgan Ryan, a Notre Dame recruit who boasts a 0.85 ERA with 140 strikeouts. With contributions from Kelsey Tobin (.514), Autumn Beasley (.490, 7 HRs), Laura Fox (.475, 23 RBIs), Ali Belgiovane (.471) and Ryan (.451, 4 HRs, 21 RBIs), Hempfield averages 9.9 runs.

Contenders: Baldwin reached the 2016 WPIAL title game and returned a loaded lineup en route to claiming a share of the Section 1 title. The Highlanders are led by junior shortstop Taylor Dadig, a George Mason recruit hitting near .600, and sophomore pitcher Addison Tagg, who is hitting over .500. Led by junior Kylah Kubiczki (.537) and freshman Lindsay Schmidt (.409, 4 HRs, 27 RBIs), Canon-McMillan shared the title in Section 1. Seneca Valley is led by sophomores Mandy Magill (.516, 23 RBIs) and Claire Zimmerman (12-5, 2.59 ERA, 83 Ks). Latrobe features all-section infielder Sarah Blair and all-section pitcher Meredith Carr.

Don't overlook: North Allegheny is guided by Pitt recruit Rachel Martindale, a sophomore all-section selection.

Prediction: Hempfield over Baldwin

Class 5A

Favorite: West Allegheny held up to its preseason No. 1 ranking, rolling off 18 straight wins before dropping a 4-2 decision to Chartiers Valley in the regular-season finale Tuesday. Last season's Class AAA runner-up, the Indians are led by junior third baseman Mackenzie Partyka (.613, 35 RBIs, 3 HRs), Taylor Cummings (.539, 3 HRs, 22 RBIs) and Brooke Wilson (.556, 5 triples and 27 RBIs).

Contenders: Penn-Trafford punished opposing pitchers en route to winning Section 1. The Warriors, who averaged 11.6 runs, were led offensively by seniors Bree Ginther (.597, 28 RBIs) and Hannah Dobrinick (.511, 5 HRs, 25 RBIs) and junior Emma Nedley (.500, 21 RBIs). Section 1 runner-up Franklin Regional relies on pitcher Angalee Beall and first baseman Brooke Zanotto. Moon, led by junior pitchers Lauren Protch and Alyssa Sisko, started the season 6-0 and finished by winning five of six games down the stretch. Connellsville won the Section 2 title. Albert Gallatin averaged 10.4 runs thanks to freshman Annalia Paoli, who had a WPIAL-leading 12 home runs.

Don't overlook: Bolstered by freshman all-section shortstop Courtney Moyer and pitcher Megan Andree, Kiski Area won five of its final six games.

Prediction: West Allegheny over Penn-Trafford

Class 4A

Favorites: Belle Vernon and Yough appear to be on a collision course to play again in the WPIAL title game; Belle Vernon defeated the Cougars to claim the 2015 crown. They split their Section 2 games, including Belle Vernon's 5-4 win in 12 innings Tuesday. The Leopards are led by junior pitcher Bailey Parshall, a Penn State recruit who is 16-1 with a 0.491 ERA and 192 strikeouts in 114 innings. She also is hitting .531 with 21 RBIs. Yough counters with sophomore Kierra Waywood (14-1, 103 strikeouts, 1.321 ERA), as well as junior infielder Aubrie Mance (.483, 22 RBIs), junior shortstop Hannah Bach (.456), senior outfielder Olivia Miller (.455) and senior infielder Alona Sleith (.452).

Contenders: Knoch and Mt. Pleasant shared the Section 1 title. The Knights, who won nine of their final 10 games, are led by shortstop Monica Gourley (.579) and pitcher Celia Knappenberger (10-2, 73 Ks, 0.824 ERA). Defending champion Mt. Pleasant features pitcher Caroline Alinici (7-1, 0.709 ERA), as well as Ava Gnibus (.577) and Chloe Poulich (.500).

Don't overlook: Leah Treemarchi, who has eight home runs, leads a Central Valley team that averages 7.1 runs.

Prediction: Yough over Belle Vernon

Class 3A

Favorite: Ellwood City finished 21-1 with a WPIAL title and trip to the PIAA quarterfinals last season. The Wolverines didn't miss a beat in 2017, rolling through the regular season at 15-0 and outscoring opponents 161-28. Success starts with senior pitcher Skyla Greco, who is 14-0 with a 0.91 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 77 innings. Leading the way at the plate are sophomore outfielder Anna Ferrucci (.605), sophomore catcher Ariana Garroway (.514) and senior outfielder Brooklyn Magill (.421).

Contenders: South Park, the 2016 WPIAL runner-up, is hoping to get another crack at Ellwood City. The Eagles breezed to the Section 3 title at 10-0 and are led by Penn State recruit Kaitlyn Morrison and Pitt commit Katlyn Pavlick. Deer Lakes played in the title game for four straight seasons, winning in 2012 and ‘15, and claimed a sixth straight section crown. South Allegheny and Freeport tied for second in Section 1 and have talented lineups.

Don't overlook: Section 3 runner-up Southmoreland, a WPIAL quarterfinalist last season, features five players batting over .400 – Olivia Porter (.419, 3 HRs), Addy Nicholson (.417, 18 RBIs), Katie Troisi-Clark (.489, 3 HRs), Lexi Klatt (.409) and Maegan Shetterly (.432).

Prediction: Ellwood City over Deer Lakes

Class 2A

Favorite: South Side Beaver reached the WPIAL title game in 2014, when this year's seniors were freshmen. Led by two of those seniors, pitcher McKenna Smith and Marist recruit Hunter Hand, the Rams went 12-0 to win Section 4. They opened the season with an 11-game winning streak and posted four shutouts. South Side has done all of that without Connor McGaffic, an all-state selection who now plays at Pitt.

Contenders: WPIAL runners-up the past two seasons, Chartiers-Houston finished second in Section 3. The Bucs are led by freshman shortstop Kaci Alderson (.625, 4 HRs, 34 RBIs), as well as senior infielders Macie Kesneck (.533, 32 RBIs) and Kayla Alderson (.533, 3 HRs). Frazier, sparked by a young lineup including freshman Emi Curcio (.450) and sophomore Megan Celaschi (.481), won the Section 3 title and finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 73-16. Seton-La Salle relies on the junior tandem of shortstop Lexi Wagner (.468, 25 RBIs, 6 HRs), a Pitt recruit, and pitcher Jada Simon (7-2, 2.35 ERA, 62 Ks). CW North Catholic won the Section 2 title with a 10-0 record.

Don't overlook: Apollo-Ridge is in the playoffs for the first time since 2003. Mollie Charlton is 9-3 with 59 strikeouts and is hitting .625 with 22 RBIs.

Prediction: Chartiers-Houston over Frazier

Class A

Favorite: After capturing the school's first WPIAL title and finishing second in the state last season, West Greene returned eight starters, including all-state selections Madison Renner (.471, 40 RBIs, 8 HRs), Madison Lampe (.612, 44 RBIs, 6 HRs) and McKenna Lampe (.683, 31 RBIs, 7 HRs). Freshman Jade Renner went 12-1 in the circle with a 1.62 ERA and 61 strikeouts and helped the Pioneers finish 19-1 and outscore opponents 219-30. They won their final seven games.

Contenders: Section 3 champion Leechburg, which has qualified for the postseason for a WPIAL-record 31 straight seasons, is led by junior pitcher Morgan Pierce and senior shortstop Lexie Young, a Carlow recruit. Sewickley Academy won the Section 1 title with help from freshman pitcher Alexis Barlock (13-2) and three-time all-section selection Chandler White, who is batting over .700 with 20 RBIs. Carmichaels, which finished second in Section 2, is led by Natalie McNett (.520, 20 RBIs, 11 steals) and Gina Ranieri (.409, 23 RBIs).

Don't overlook: Monessen, a WPIAL semifinalist and PIAA qualifier last year, is led by junior pitcher Dana Vatakis, who has 10 wins and is hitting nearly .600 with 19 RBIs.

Prediction: West Greene over Sewickley Academy