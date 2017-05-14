Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Horrell sisters, Pine-Richland softball close out season

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 7:51 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland softball sisters Kate Horrell and Brie Horrell posed for a photo after playing Shaler on May 9, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland catcher Brie Horrell looks in for a sign against Shaler on May 9, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland right fielder Kate Horrell competes against Shaler on May 9, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland pitcher Cam Devinney competes against Shaler on May 9, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Paige Nelson competes against Shaler on May 9, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland shortstop Bailey Devinney gets the force out against Shaler's Kayla Seidl on May 9, 2017, at Shaler.

It wasn't exactly the end to her senior season that Brie Horrell had in mind. The Pine-Richland softball player and her teammates battled it out in a tight Section 3-6A race all season but fell short of qualifying for the WPIAL playoffs as a result of their final, dramatic loss against one of their toughest rivals.

“Our last game against Shaler, it was a good game. We led 2-0 the entire game, and then in the sixth and seventh inning, it kind of just fell apart,” Horrell said.

“Losing 3-2 in a make-or-break game with the playoffs on the line, it was definitely a heartbreaker.”

It may take some time for the sting of their walk-off loss to subside, but when it does, the seniors on the Pine-Richland (9-7, 4-6) softball team should have plenty to be proud of.

Horrell, the team's catcher, hit well. The Pitt commit led her team in batting average (.562) and RBIs (26) and tied for the team lead in home runs (three) with her sister, Kaitlyn, and junior Jackie Hansen.

More importantly, when Horrell and fellow seniors Emma Keilly and Jackie Langer entered the school's softball program as freshmen, they joined a struggling team. In their freshmen and sophomore seasons, Pine-Richland managed a combined total of six wins.

However, as juniors, this year's graduating class helped lead the program to an 11-win season last year. Kaitlyn Horrell, the younger of the two sisters, is a sophomore. But she says the difference in the culture around the team is noticeable.

“I remember Brie's sophomore year, they only had 12 girls try out for varsity. Last year, we didn't even have a JV team,” the younger Horrell said. “This year, we fielded a JV team, and there was room for two teams at the middle school level.”

The younger Horrell sister also put on a show at the plate this season, hitting over .400 from the two spot in the batting order.

The older Horrell sister was an instrumental contributor to her school's softball program, helping to build it back up to its current solid, positive state.

Now she'll hand the reins to her sister, knowing her hard work might help make Kaitlyn's dreams of playing for a WPIAL title come true.

“I feel like the big difference between this year and previous years is that we were able to come together as a team more and make better adjustments together,” Brie Horrell said.

“I feel good that we're leaving behind a team that knows how to make those adjustments. We've been through ups and downs in the past few years, but I think they're going to continue to grow in the next couple of seasons.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

