Wagner, Simon lead Seton-La Salle softball into playoffs

They are Seton-La Salle's leading hitters.

Both are three-year starters, and both are 17.

Both are dedicated to the game of softball.

And, yes, they are best friends.

Lexi Wagner and Jada Simon form a dynamic duo in the Seton-La Salle softball lineup.

Wagner, a junior shortstop, bats second. Simon, a junior pitcher, fills the third spot for the Rebels (10-4), who earned a No. 3 seed in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs and will play No. 14 Bentworth (10-10) in the first round at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Baldwin.

They provide the Rebels with one of the more formidable one-two softball punches in the WPIAL.

“In order to get them more at-bats and to turn the order quicker, we decided to move them both up in the batting order to give them additional opportunities at the plate,” coach Cindy Beauregard said. “Softball is a game of knowing how to limit mental errors and overcome challenges at the plate. Whether they're at the plate or on the field, Jada and Lexi continually pick each other up and have each other's backs.

“They both lead by example. They encourage the younger players and continue to be strong leaders on the team. They are both hard-working individuals. They always go above and beyond to put in the extra work to not only get better for themselves but for their team. They attend practice, then in their spare time they put in extra effort by going to the gym, and/or hitting and pitching practices.”

Wagner is a two-year starter at shortstop who played right field as a freshman. She has a .468 batting average, and leads the club in runs (27), RBIs (25), doubles (9), home runs (6) and slugging percentage (1.042). Wagner belted two grand slams this season.

“I think I've done pretty well this season,” she said. “I feel as if there's always room for improvement, but this is just the standard I hold myself to. I worked extremely hard in the offseason on my infield defense, because I am an outfielder on my travel teams so playing shortstop isn't my first choice. I understand that in high school ball you need to do whatever is best for the team. Last season, I struggled defensively at times and I feel that it hurt the team, but I've played much better defensively this year.

“I have had some success at the plate, for sure, but I could have been better and need to be better. I'll continue to work hard each day to keep improving my game. It's more about mental preparation at this point for me, and I have been lucky to have both Andy Goff from Bianco's and Al Liberi from Baseball Performance working with me on that aspect of my game.”

Simon, who also is a first baseman, finished with a team-leading .489 batting average and a .936 slugging percentage during the regular season.

She led the club in hits with 23, which includes eight doubles, two triples and three home runs. She also has driven in 18 runs and scored 16 times.

In the pitcher's circle, Simon compiled a 7-2 record (6-0 in section play) and a 2.35 earned-run average with eight complete-game performances. The right-handed hurler relies on pinpoint accuracy.

“I consider my best pitch to be my change-up,” she said. “I love throwing the screwball since I've learned it during the winter.”

In 65 2⁄ 3 innings of work, Simon fanned 62 batters, walked 18 and allowed only 12 extra-base hits.

“Jada has been our anchor on the mound,” Wagner said. “She has improved so much this year, and it's made a huge difference for our team.”

Both girls are avid student-athletes. Wagner, who said her favorite subject is math, owns a lofty 3.8 grade-point average.

“Lexi's approach to leadership is to lead quietly and to be humble,” Beauregard said. “Lexi communicates more frequently on a one-on-one basis and focuses on one teammate at a time. She is behind the scenes, giving tips and building confidence to her teammates on and off the field.

“Last year, we had some players who struggled with a class at school. Lexi took the initiative to tutor her teammates to ensure it would not impact the team. After tutoring was done, she continued to follow up with her teammates, cared that they continued to succeed, and was proud of their accomplishments.

“Lexi takes the same approach on the field, where she continuously helps her teammates, both at the plate and on the field. She stresses the importance of teamwork.”

Simon, whose favorite subject is environmental science, is zeroing in on a 3.5 GPA.

“Jada's personality and approach toward her teammates is a different from Lexi's,” Beauregard said. “Jada is always willing to help, and offers suggestions to her teammates. She tells it like it is, and uses positive reinforcement to support her teammates.

“And Jada's timing is priceless; she lightens the mood at the right time. She puts the team at ease, and brings laughter and a little fun back into the game when it's needed.”

Wagner, who started playing softball at age 6 and committed to Pitt early in her freshman year at Seton-La Salle, competed on the girls basketball team as a sophomore.

“I took off this year thinking it would help me be more focused for the softball season,” Wagner said, “but I am looking into maybe playing basketball again next year because I did miss it.

“I'm looking forward to playing at Pitt; for now, I'm just focused on helping lead this team as far as we can go.”

Simon, who has participated in the mock trial (court simulation) program at Seton, focuses mainly on her softball career when she's not in the classroom.

“I wish I could play other sports, but softball is very time consuming,” she said. “I started playing ball when I was 5, and haven't stopped since.”

Seton-La Salle (10-4, 9-1) won the Section 1 title in Class 2A this season thanks to an eight-game winning streak in section play.

“This whole year, we have been taught, ‘one at a time,' no matter what it is — one pitch, one play, etc.,” Simon said. “Softball is a fast-paced game. Our coaches have slowed it down for us by using that phrase constantly during games and practices.”

While Wagner and Simon are the Rebels' linchpins, they have plenty of support from sophomore Skylar Moore (C), senior Julie Curry (1B), sophomore Brie Hottenfeller (2B) and junior Sarah Cornell (3B) in the infield; and freshman Marissa Schuckman (CF), freshman Hadley Horensky (LF) and sophomore Emily Farley (RF) in the outfield.

“I want to give some of my teammates some credit for this great season so far,” Wagner said. “Both Skylar Moore and Sarah Cornell are having great seasons. And I must give a huge shoutout to Brie Hottenfeller.”

Curry is the only senior in the lineup. Emilee Mazza, a senior catcher, played in only three games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Curry, a fourth-year varsity letter winner, Wagner and Simon are the Rebels' co-captains.

“Julie has brought a lot of experience to our team,” Wagner said. “She is always calm and collected, which helps the younger girls relax in big games.”

Simon said Hottenfeller has been a key player for the Rebels this season. Another pleasant surprise has been the solid play provided by the three outfielders.

“I am so proud of my team, especially our outfield,” Simon said. “It's not always easy starting for a varsity team as a freshman or sophomore. I look up to them for all they have done for the team and how far they have come individually.”

Seton-La Salle,which lost nonsection games this week to Seneca Valley (6A) and Central Valley (4A), is hitting .333 as a team, with a .540 slugging percentage.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.