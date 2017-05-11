Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Trio of defending champions earn top seeds in WPIAL softball playoffs

Staff Report | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Autumn Beasley (17) rounds the bases after a home run against Latrobe in the bottom of the second on Thursday April 13, 2017 at Hempfield.

Updated 52 minutes ago

The WPIAL will host six postseason softball tournaments for the first time, starting Monday, and three teams will look to defend their titles.

Pairings for the opening rounds were announced Thursday.

Top seeds include Hempfield (Class 6A), West Allegheny (5A), Yough (4A), Ellwood City (3A), South Side Beaver (2A) and West Greene (A).

Hempfield (AAAA), Ellwood City (AA) and West Greene (A) claimed WPIAL titles last season, when there were four classifications.

The championships will again be held at Cal (Pa.), but this season they will be over two days, May 31 and June 1.

For full brackets, visit www.wpial.org.

