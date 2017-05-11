Freshman pitcher Hilty settles in, helps lead Penn-Trafford softball to 1st-round bye

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Morgan Hilty doesn't put up a facade when she grips the softball in the pitching circle and hears chatter from teammates. The Penn-Trafford freshman welcomes the levity. Normally, her teammates can force a wry grin.

“I love it when we joke around,” Hilty said. “They can always make me smile.”

Being backed up by a bombastic offense — the Warriors have accrued 17 home runs and are hitting .456 as a team — has allowed Hilty a chance to grow. Hilty, who is 12-1 with a 2.83 ERA, helped Penn-Trafford (14-5, 12-3) earn a first-round bye and No. 2 seed in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs by capturing the Section 1 title.

The Warriors, who had a seven-game winning streak snapped by Latrobe on Wednesday, will open the playoffs May 18 against the winner of Chartiers Valley and Albert Gallatin at a site to be determined.

Having Hilty emerge helped the Warriors win their first section title since 2014 and get in position for a playoff run.

“The offense was a little worried at first because they knew they could score runs, but they didn't know if we were going to score as many runs as we were going to give up,” coach Denny Little said. “Early on in scrimmages, it looked like we didn't have anyone to go to. As soon as Morgan stepped into the circle and started pitching, they said, This is a girl we can play for.' ”

Hilty was one of four freshman pitchers — along with Claire Hartung, Mackenzie Smith and Samantha Schickel — to come up for the Warriors varsity. Penn-Trafford had an experienced catcher in Lydia DeFazio to help guide them along.

“She gives me advice all the time,” Hilty said. “She doesn't make me nervous. I can always count on her.”

DeFazio worked with Hilty over the summer and has a handle on how to help her stay cool.

“Since Morgan is a freshman, sometimes she'll remember, ‘Oh, I'm a freshman,' and she'll rush a little and get nervous,” DeFazio said. “You have to tell her to slow down. ... Sometimes she needs that reminder because we all get caught up in the game sometimes.”

What allowed Hilty to get comfortable was pitching against Hempfield early in the season. Playing against a perennial power allowed her to get quick on-the-job training.

Hilty doesn't try to blow pitches by people. She pitches to contact and assists her teammates in any way she can.

“It was the way she fields her position,” Little said. “She was all over the place. She's steadily gotten faster and more polished as she's gone on. She makes great plays on hard-hit balls, and she'll be there for the cut-off. She isn't afraid to dive.”

Fear isn't part of the equation for Hilty anymore.

Taking on the playoffs will be another test of resolve.

There's little chance her teammates will let Hilty through the game without flashing a quick smile.

“I definitely think my nerves were the most important thing I have to work on,” Hilty said. “I know no matter what, my girls will always have my back.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.