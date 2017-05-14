Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Alle-Kiski Valley softball playoff capsules

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 1:51 a.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Freeport's Kristie Radvan pitches agaist Deer Lakes during a recent game at Deer Lakes. Thursday April 13, 2017.
Jason Bridge | Tribune-Review
Highlands' Olivia Graff catches during practice at the high school on Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2016.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Kasey Wolford, delivers a pitch against Deer Lakes, Monday April 10, 2017.at Deer Lakes High School.

Monday's games

Class 4A

No. 13 Highlands (5-10) vs. No. 4 Ambridge (10-3)

3 p.m. Monday, North Allegheny

Winner plays: No. 5 Knoch (16-2) or No. 12 South Fayette (11-7)

Extra bases: Highlands returns to the playoffs after a one-year absence after tying Derry for fourth place in Section 1-4A. The Golden Rams started 3-3 in section play before dropping their final four games. They rebounded with a 7-4 victory over Class 3A playoff qualifier Freeport in the regular-season finale. Junior Emily Cochran leads the pitching staff. Senior Olivia Graff is a Carlow recruit. ... Ambridge won the Section 3-4A championship, its first title since 2013. The Bridgers lost in the WPIAL first round last season. Pitcher Brooklyn Kotula is an IUP commit.

Class 3A

No. 7 Freeport (10-4) vs. No. 10 Steel Valley (10-7)

5 p.m. Monday, Fox Chapel

Winner plays: No. 2 South Park (15-2)

Extra bases: Freeport tied South Allegheny for second place in Section 1-3A after beating the Gladiators, 12-7, in the section finale. The Yellowjackets are averaging 10.3 runs per game, surpassing double digits eight times. Freeport hit 29 home runs in 14 games, led by Kristie Radvan with six, Claire Crytzer with five and Ally DeJidas, Tori Radvan, Becca Fennell and Jenna Manke with four apiece. DeJidas batted a team-high .625. Kristie Radvan, a Pitt-Johnstown recruit, went 9-3 with a 1.85 ERA. ... Steel Valley tied for second in Section 2-3A. The Ironmen advanced to the PIAA playoffs last season as the third-place team in WPIAL Class AA. They won six of their last seven games this season. Junior Morgan Farrah leads Steel Valley at the plate.

No. 8 Burrell (7-7) vs. No. 9 McGuffey (7-11)

5 p.m. Monday, North Allegheny

Winner plays: No. 1 Ellwood City (15-0)

Extra bases: Burrell, the fourth-place team from Section 1-3A, qualified for the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season. The Bucs returned all but one starter from 2016, when they fell to Steel Valley in the first round after the international tiebreaker rule was invoked in the 10th inning. Kasey Wolford and Brittany Dunn split duties as pitcher and shortstop and bat 3-4 in the order. Leadoff hitter Alaina York is a West Virginia Wesleyan recruit. ... McGuffey, which tied for third in Section 3-3A, won five of eight games down the stretch after starting 2-8, including a shutout of previously undefeated South Side Beaver. Sophomores Ella Brookman, Brin Hunter and Emily Vinski and junior Ellie Serna lead the Highlanders in hitting.

