Softball

Tuesday's Alle-Kiski Valley softball preview capsules
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 7:24 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Class 5A

First round

No. 12 Kiski Area (11-4) vs. No. 5 Montour (12-7)

7 p.m., North Allegheny

Winner plays: No. 4 Connellsville (11-5)

Extra bases: Kiski Area, which tied Plum for third place in Section 1-5A, reached the playoffs for the first time since 2010. The Cavaliers went winless in 2015 and won two games last season before this breakthrough campaign. The Cavaliers, who have just 12 players and three seniors, won five of their last six games and knocked off second-seeded Penn-Trafford earlier this season. Sophomore Megan Andree leads Kiski Area in the circle: She struck out 14 earlier this season against Plum. Freshman shortstop Courtney Moyer was an all-section player. ... Montour tied Moon for second place in Section 3-5A. The Spartans lost in the WPIAL first round last season to Knoch. Leah Vith, a Slippery Rock recruit, drove in 33 runs for Montour.

Class 2A

First round

No. 8 Apollo-Ridge (10-3) vs. No. 9 Serra Catholic (9-6)

3 p.m., Hempfield

Winner plays: No. 1 South Side Beaver (14-2) or No. 16 Burgettstown (4-14)

Extra bases: It's a matchup of talented youth on both sides. Apollo-Ridge is in the playoffs for the first time since 2003 after finishing second behind Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in Section 2-2A. Nine of the Vikings' 15 players are freshmen. Sophomore Mollie Charlton, an all-section outfielder last season, moved to the pitching circle this season and posted a 10-3 record. Charlton also leads Apollo-Ridge in batting, with junior Teresa DeSimone and sophomore Sidney Shaeffer among the other top contributors. ... Serra, which tied OLSH for second place in Section 1-2A, was a WPIAL quarterfinalist last season. The Eagles boast a powerful freshman tandem: Nina Grandey had three homers and 24 RBIs, and Madison Carr added 20 RBIs. Junior Teresa Terlecki and senior Lauren Kolenik drove in 17 and 16 runs, respectively.

Class A

First round

No. 7 St. Joseph (9-5) vs. No. 10 Cornell (6-9)

3 p.m., Hampton

Winner plays: No. 2 Carmichaels (15-5)

Extra bases: St. Joseph makes its long-awaited playoff debut. The Spartans tied Bishop Canevin for second place in Section 3-A to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the program was founded in the early 1990s. Balance is the key for the St. Joseph offense, with Anna Swierczewski, Shelby Gogal and Serena Edgar among the team's top contributors at the plate. Gogal went 8-1 in the circle. St. Joseph averaged 13.6 runs in its victories, 1.8 runs in its losses. ... Cornell likewise makes its first playoff appearance in at least 20 years. Junior Hailey Leitner leads the Raiders with five homers this season. Cornell enters the postseason on a five-game losing streak. ... These teams met in the WPIAL girls basketball semifinals, a Cornell victory.

First round

No. 11 Riverview (8-6) vs. No. 6 Monessen (13-5)

6 p.m., Canon-McMillan

Winner plays: No. 3 Sewickley Academy (13-2)

Extra bases: Riverview qualified for the playoffs as the fourth-place team from Section 3-A, reaching the postseason for the third consecutive year. The Raiders lost to Shenango in last season's first round. The Raiders won their last two regular-season games by a combined 35-1 score. The team's young roster includes eight freshmen and just one senior. Both pitchers, Alyssa Cappa and Molly Collins, are freshmen. Junior Alivia Acierno is one of Riverview's most experienced regulars. Sophomore Allura Jendrasik hit a pair of homers this season. ... Monessen made it all the way to the WPIAL Class A semifinals last season, ultimately falling one win shy of the PIAA playoffs. The Greyhounds are in the postseason for the third consecutive year. Junior Dana Vatakis is Monessen's leading pitcher and hitter, pacing the team in RBIs and average.

