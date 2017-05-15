Wednesday's A-K Valley WPIAL softball playoff preview capsules

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Deer Lakes (13-1) vs. No. 5 Avonworth (10-5)

Wednesday, site/time TBD

Winner plays: No. 2 South Park (15-2) or No. 7 Freeport (11-4)

Extra bases: Following a bye Deer Lakes begins its playoff run in the quarterfinals. The Lancers finished the regular season on a 10-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 125-44 during that span. Deer Lakes, which has two WPIAL titles in the last five years, had a five-year semifinal streak snapped a year ago with a 1-0 loss to Laurel in the quarterfinals. Katelynn Blair has nine home runs and Danielle Huffman eight for an offense that scored more than 10 runs nine times this year. … Avonworth advanced to the quarterfinals with an 11-1 win over Waynesburg on Monday. Kimmi D'Ottavio, Dominque Raught and Sarah Helffrich all homered for the Antelopes in the win. The Antelopes returned eight starters from last season and finished second in Section 2. Like Deer Lakes, Avonworth has scored 10 or more runs nine times this season.

No. 7 Freeport (11-4) vs. No. 2 South Park (15-2)

Wednesday, site/time TBD

Winner plays: No. 3 Deer Lakes (13-1) or No. 6 Avonworth (10-5)

Extra bases: The teams meet in the WPIAL quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. South Park defeated Freeport, 7-0, in this round last season on its way to a WPIAL runner-up finish. ... Freeport advanced to the quarterfinals for the second year in a row after Claire Crytzer hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the ninth inning of Monday's 6-4 victory over Steel Valley. The Yellowjackets' top three hitters in the batting order — Ashleigh Schmidt, Crytzer and Ally DeJidas combined for nine hits against Steel Valley. Kristie Radvan and Crytzer each have six home runs for Freeport, which has 30 as a team through 15 games. Radvan, a Pitt-Johnstown recruit, picked up her 10th win of the season in the circle against Steel Valley, striking out seven batters in nine innings. ... Penn State recruit Kaitlyn Morrison and Pitt commit Katlyn Pavlick led South Park to the Section 3-3A title. The Eagles are seeking their first WPIAL championship since 2003. Pavlick, a junior, leads South Park at the plate; she's hitting .644 with nine homers, six doubles, three triples and 38 RBIs. Morrison, a sophomore, is batting .491 with four homers, five doubles and 16 RBIs. Justine Dean is South Park's top pitcher with an 11-2 record and 2.07 ERA. She's also batting .500 with two homers and 27 RBIs.

No. 8 Burrell (8-7) vs. No. 1 Ellwood City (15-0)

Wednesday, site and time TBD

Winner plays: No. 4 Southmoreland (10-6) or No. 5 South Allegheny (11-3)

Extra bases: A Brittany Dunn walk-off single propelled Burrell to a 5-4 win over McGuffey on Monday for the Bucs' first postseason win in two years. The Bucs advanced to play the defending WPIAL champion Ellwood City. Burrell's last postseason win also was against McGuffey. Alaina York, a former catcher who moved to center field for this season, had three hits in the win. The Bucs last made the semifinals in 2011, when they went on to win the Class AA title. … Ellwood City has a 34-game winning streak against WPIAL opponents. The Wolverines' last setback against a WPIAL team was a 5-4 loss to Steel Valley in the 2015 quarterfinals. Skylar Greco has 123 strikeouts in 83 innings pitched for Ellwood City. The Wolverines have a .408 team batting average, led by sophomores Anna Ferrucci (.571) and Ariana Galloway (.512).