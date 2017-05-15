Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Crytzer's homer in 9th lifts Freeport over Steel Valley
Doug Gulasy | Monday, May 15, 2017, 9:18 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Freeport’s Claire Crytzer crosses home plate after hitting a home room and bringing the score 6-4 in the 9th inning of overtime during the WPIAL playoff softball game at Fox Chapel High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Freeport’s Torri Radvan looks to make a double play after tagging Steel Valley’s Delaney Vargo out at third base during the WPIAL playoff softball game at Fox Chapel High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Freeport’s Jenna Manke slides into home plate against Steel Valley’s Marissa Hoesch during the WPIAL playoff softball game at Fox Chapel High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Freeport’s Madison Wagner rolls over after catching a fly ball during the WPIAL softball game at Fox Chapel High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Freeport’s Kristie Radvan delivers the pitch duing the WPIAL playoff softball game at Fox Chapel High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Freeport’s Ashleigh Schmidt hangs on to third base as Steel Valley’s Krista Bayus loses control of the ball during the WPIAL playoff softball game at Fox Chapel High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Freeport’s Ashleigh Schmidt loses the ball as Steel Valley’s Krista Bayus returns to second base during the WPIAL playoff game at Fox Chapel High School on Monday, May 15, 2017.

Claire Crytzer was under the weather Monday, but she found the perfect medicine — better even than laughter.

Freeport's junior shortstop hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the No. 7 Yellowjackets a 6-4 victory over No. 10 Steel Valley in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round softball game Monday evening at Fox Chapel.

“Any time is a great time for a home run, but especially in the bottom of the ninth in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs,” said Crytzer, adding it was her first career walk-off homer. “It's amazing. Seeing my teammates as I rounded third base is a feeling I'll never forget.”

After Ashleigh Schmidt singled to lead off the inning and moved to second on a passed ball, Crytzer worked a full count. She lined Sam Arthrell's pitch toward the gap in right-center. The low liner cleared the wall, setting off a Freeport celebration.

Just what the doctor ordered.

“I knew that with one runner on in the bottom of the ninth, it was going to be a pivotal at-bat,” Crytzer said. “I just tried to stay focused and focus on each pitch, trying to see the ball the whole way into my zone. Once I got down 3-2, I really battled and really made sure I was hitting anything that came close to the plate.

“I saw it out of the corner of my eye, (and) it looked like a really hard line drive, but with the wind I wasn't sure if it was going to carry. Once I rounded first and saw it, I knew, and I got a little excited, pumping my fist and everything.”

Freeport (11-4), which tied for second place in Section 1, moved on to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season, where the Yellowjackets will meet No. 2 South Park on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

“I'm proud of the girls. They played hard,” Freeport coach Sam Ross said. “All year (Crytzer's) come through. We're tough top to bottom with the bats, and sooner or later, we're going to run into one — and that happened.”

Crytzer's homer was Freeport's 30th in 15 games, and it tied her with Kristie Radvan for the team lead with six.

It sent the Yellowjackets home winners in extra innings after a three-run lead slipped away late in regulation.

Steel Valley, a PIAA qualifier last season, rallied from a 4-1 deficit by scoring two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. But the Ironmen (10-8) couldn't overcome six fielding errors, including two in Freeport's three-run fifth, and eight runners left on base, seven in scoring position.

“That's a tough way to see anybody go home in a game like that,” Steel Valley coach Matt Janov said. “I think you're looking at probably two of the better eight teams in the tournament, but it was a first-round game. We had two good teams and one of them had to go home.

“Credit them: They did what they had to do to move on. They're a good team. I think we're a good team, too, but it just didn't work out for us today.”

Freeport scored in the bottom of the first when Ally DeJidas' grounder deflected off Arthrell's glove toward second baseman Katie Proof, whose throwing error allowed Crytzer to score from second.

Steel Valley tied it in the second on Veronica Sikora's run-scoring single, but the Yellowjackets jumped ahead on an RBI single by DeJidas and a two-run hit by Tori Radvan in the fifth.

Again Steel Valley battled back. The Ironmen scored two in the sixth and might have had more, but Freeport left fielder Madison Wagner made a diving catch on Morgan Farrah's shallow fly ball with the tying run on third base and two outs. The Ironmen tied the score in the next inning, when Proof's liner popped out of Tori Radvan's glove at third, allowing a run to score.

Neither team budged again until Crytzer's blast.

“We knew we had to really play tough and play our game,” Crytzer said. “To come out on top and make it to the WPIAL quarterfinals is huge.”

South Park defeated Freeport, 7-0, in last season's quarterfinals. The Yellowjackets will look for a better result this time.

“You never mail the check in. You go to play the game,” Ross said.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

