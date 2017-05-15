Dunn belts walk-off hit to lift Burrell past McGuffey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Burrell had to wait a little longer than usual to finalize a first-round playoff victory Monday afternoon.

McGuffey tied the game with two outs in the top of the seventh, but the Bucs pushed a run across in the bottom of the frame to come away with a 5-4 victory at North Allegheny.

Winning pitcher Brittany Dunn hit a sinking liner to right field with the bases loaded and one out. The hit scored Delaney Markle from third to give Burrell the Class 3A win.

It was Dunn's third hit of the day.

Burrell (8-7) will play top-seeded Ellwood City in the quarterfinals Wednesday at a time and site to be determined. The Wolverines (15-0) received an opening-round bye.

McGuffey, which was eliminated by Burrell in the 2015 first round, closed its season at 7-12.

Markle opened the seventh, reaching base on an error in right field. Alaina York rolled a single through the hole on the right side, her third hit of the day.

Paige Beattie bunted, but Highlanders pitcher Ella Brookman opted for a play at third. Markle, however, beat the throw and that loaded the bases for the Bucs.

With the infield playing up, Kasey Wolford hit a ball that sliced toward the first base line. But Ellie Serna ranged far to her left to make the catch, setting the stage for Dunn's walk-off hit.

Burrell was disappointed, but undeterred after McGuffey had tied the game. “I knew we had the top of the order coming up,” Bucs coach Brian Eshbaugh said. “We did get the ninth batter on, and the way the top of the order was giving us run support, I thought we had a shot.”

Burrell, in the WPIAL playoffs for the 12th consecutive season, led 4-2 after six innings. Freshman Megan Gray led off the seventh with a double along the left field line — the Highlanders only extra-base hit of the day. After Emily Vinski lined to Beattie at second, Brookman slammed a single to right. The relay throw was misplayed, allowing Gray to score as Brookman took second.

Dunn threw a devastating change-up to strike out Brin Hunter for the second out. It was only the second strikeout of the game for Dunn. Serna then singled to bring home Brookman. McGuffey scored three of its four runs after two outs.

Markle prevented any further damage by throwing out Gabby Pettit from right field to prevent the go-ahead run from scoring,

“That was a big play,” Eshbaugh said. “She had made an error earlier, so I was hoping she wasn't gun shy. It's something we do in practice.”

“The ending was indicative of how season went,” Highlanders coach Jason Kerr said. “The whole season, we made minor mistakes here and there, but the ones at the end, that's tough. We told the team before the game that three things are going to happen to us — something good, some bad and something unexpected. It's about responding to all three that was going to be the difference.”

Burrell got on the scoreboard in the first inning when York opened with a single and went to second on an error. York came around on Dunn's double.

McGuffey tied the game in the second when Danielle White singled and scored on a wild pitch. The Highlanders took the lead in the third as Brookman singled on a chopper to short and scored on an error in right after Serna's hit.

“We knew we were going to be a young team,” Kerr said. “We had to replace six starters from last season. We knew we were about two years off. I thought (sophomore) Ella Brookman pitched her heart out today, and I think we have a bright future.”

Dunn's single in the third brought home York and Beattie.

In the fifth, York tripled and scored with two outs when a blooper by Wolford hit the converging gloves of both the second baseman and the right fielder to make it 4-2 Burrell.

Burrell has little time for celebrating with only one day to get ready for Ellwood City.

“Hey, if you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best,” Eshbaugh said.

George Guido is a freelance writer.