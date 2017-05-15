Ambridge uses big fourth-inning to put away Highlands in softball playoffs

Rarely does one game define a season but in the case of the 2017 Highlands softball team, one game can go as far as explaining it.

For the first three innings in Monday's WPIAL Class 4A first-round playoff game, the No. 13-seeded Rams kept pace with No. 4 Ambridge's high-powered hitting and run production. That was until the season-long problem of turning in a bad inning on defense put the Rams so far behind there was no getting back into the game.

Ambridge put up five runs in the fourth inning en route to a 13-3 six-inning win at Hampton to open the postseason.

“That's how it goes,” Highlands coach Jennifer Koprivnikar said. “We had one bad inning and then it snowballed and that's what happens when you give them more than three outs.”

Ambridge (11-3) moves on to play No. 12 South Fayette (12-7) on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. The Lions upset No. 5 Knoch, 6-4, to advance.

“I was glad for my kids that they kept coming at it and at the plate we stood still,” Ambridge coach Jim Huwar said. “It's tough to get a left-handed pitcher in there, and once we got adjusted to it they did a nice job.”

The Rams got on the board first in the top of the second inning when junior Tori Lohler drove a deep shot over the left fielder's head to score senior Lauren Torgent and give Highlands (5-11) the early 1-0 lead and momentum.

Highlands junior pitcher Emily Cochran turned in a solid performance through three innings before the Bridgers adjusted to the southpaw's delivery. Ambridge tied the score at 1-1 when sophomore Sydney Hopkins scored on a sacrifice fly.

The key early on was Highlands didn't flinch. The Rams came right back in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. Senior Olivia Graff, a Carlow recruit, tripled down the third-base line to score Cochran and Emily Bush singled to score Graff from second, which was made possible by an Ambridge throwing error.

Ambridge, the Section 3-4A champions, responded with two more runs to once again tie the score at 3-3. It was all two-out baseball for the Bridgers. Ambridge freshman Haylee Holman singled to knock in pinch runner Katie Valiga, and Hopkins singled to score Holman before Cochran got out of the third with a swinging strikeout of freshman Gretchen Oslick.

“The balls (Emily) was giving them, they didn't get good hits off of them,” Koprivnikar said. “They placed their balls really well when they got hits.”

While Cochran ended the third on a strikeout, one got the sense the Ambridge batters were beginning to settle in. Ambridge pitcher Brooklyn Kotula gave up a walk to start the fourth before striking out her next three, two looking, to end the fourth.

Then the one team characteristic that has plagued the Rams this spring reared its head. Highlands turned in one bad inning. The Bridgers batted through the lineup to take a commanding 8-3 lead.

“They were getting those extra bases and our outfielders have really good arms, but we just weren't on target today,” Koprivnikar said.

Ambridge added three more runs in the fifth before Highlands senior Maddie Hilliard relieved Cochran to get the final out. Cochran gave up 15 hits and 11 runs through 4 2⁄ 3 innings of work.

Cochran and junior Emily Bush each singled twice for the Rams. Hopkins and Kotula led Ambridge with three RBIs each.

“With the season we had and the record we had, I'm glad we got here,” Koprivinikar said. “We came out and gave it our all and we just fell little short.”