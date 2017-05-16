Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Serra Catholic softball holds off Apollo-Ridge to reach WPIAL quarterfinals
Doug Gulasy | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 6:24 p.m.

With a roster featuring nary a senior and a program making its first postseason appearance in nearly 15 years, Apollo-Ridge showed its inexperience early in its WPIAL softball playoff opener.

A late push ultimately couldn't save the day.

No. 9 Serra Catholic took advantage of Apollo-Ridge's early miscues, taking a five-run lead and holding on for a 9-6 victory in a WPIAL Class 2A first-round game Tuesday afternoon at Hempfield.

“It's just a reflection of being a young team,” Apollo-Ridge coach John Kinnamon said. “They haven't even talked about playoff softball in Apollo since 2003 (the Vikings' last appearance). Everything we did today, we were breaking ground, especially for this group. They're going to be stronger for next year.”

The game featured two of the younger teams in the Class 2A bracket: nine of Apollo-Ridge's 15 players are freshmen, including five starters, while Serra Catholic starts three ninth-graders.

That showed at times Monday: No. 8 Apollo-Ridge (10-4) committed five errors, including two in a four-run second inning that allowed Serra Catholic to wipe out an early deficit, and the Eagles had three errors of their own.

“It's our first season up in Double-A, so (we were) a little bit nervous,” Serra coach Bob Childs said. “We're a really young team. Both pitchers are freshmen. We've been in dogfights every game all year long.”

That regular-season experience ultimately paid off for Serra (10-6), which held off Apollo-Ridge's comeback attempts after the Vikings cut the Eagles' early lead from five runs down to one.

“The girls, nothing fazes them,” Childs said. “We've been down early in a lot of games, we've been down late in a lot of games — they just keep banging the ball and playing ‘till the last pitch.”

Apollo-Ridge took the lead in the bottom of the first when Mollie Charlton beat the tag at home plate on Teresa DeSimone's ground ball back to Serra pitcher Lizzie Fite.

But Serra responded with its four-run second, staying aggressive on the basepaths as Apollo-Ridge committed a pair of errors. Nina Grandey tripled in two runs, and Lauren Kolenik added a run-scoring double.

After DeSimone scored on an error to make it 4-2 through three innings, Serra scored three more in the fourth as Apollo-Ridge committed two more errors.

Apollo-Ridge put up four runs of its own in the fourth, with Charlton doubling in a run and Destinee Bowen driving in two on a groundout to third base — Charlton scoring from second on the play. The Vikings then put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with one out in the fifth, but Grandey, on in relief, got a pair of flyouts to end the threat.

Serra Catholic, which advances to play No. 1 South Side Beaver in the quarterfinals Thursday at a time and site to be determined, scored a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning, putting the game out of reach.

“It's the biggest game we've played in, and honestly, we haven't had a chance to come back the way they did today,” Kinnamon said. “We just didn't have that. That's what we learned today, that we can come back and still play. Even in that seventh inning, I didn't think we were done.”

Grandey went 2 for 5 with three RBIs for Serra, while Kolenik had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs.

Kinnamon became emotional addressing his team after the game, even quoting one of Drake's most well-known songs: “Started from the bottom, now we're here.”

Apollo-Ridge went winless as recently as 2014, and Kinnamon hopes this season will lay the foundation for a new era.

“Four years ago before I took over — it's not these girls, but it's the same program — they were 10-runned in every game they played,” Kinnamon said. “They didn't know how to win. If nothing else, even losing a playoff game, they learned how to win. And that's going to carry into next year.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

