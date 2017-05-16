St. Joseph softball dominates in first WPIAL playoff win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Many sports programs and corporations like to work on a five-year plan.

But St. Joseph softball has succeeded with a three-year plan.

Making their first WPIAL playoff appearance, the Spartans blasted Cornell, 18-3, in a Class A game at Hampton Community Park.

Junior Anna Swierczewski had a triple and four runs batted in, and fellow junior Serena Edgar had a triple and scored three runs in the opening-round victory.

St. Joseph (10-4) will advance to the quarterfinals against No. 2-seeded Carmichaels on Thursday at a site and time to be determined.

Cornell, earning its first playoff berth in more than 20 years, finished 6-10.

“Honestly, I'm proud of the girls,” said Swierczewski, the winning pitcher. “We came in as freshmen, and we had a plan. We're executing it well. It took us three years There's a lot of girls who stuck with us all three years, and look at us now.”

The game was terminated with none out in the fourth inning due to the 15-run rule.

St. Joseph erupted for eight runs in the third inning and nine in the fourth.

Coach Brian Swierczewski lauded his daughter's and the entire team's effort.

“The girls have worked so hard to get this far,” coach Swierczewski said. “We made one goal with the playoffs, and we're trying to keep them focused and keep playing. I told them they're writing a story every single day from here out, and they decide how it's written.”

The teams were tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the third inning.

Edgar, the first Spartans batter in a playoff game, pounded a triple to deep center and came around when the relay throw was bobbled.

“It was awesome, I was in tears,” Edgar said. “People coming to watch us are so excited that we have a good softball team now. I think it's another sport we can do well in.”

The Raiders tied the score in the second without the benefit of a base hit. Vanessa Garcia walked to start the second, took third on two wild pitches and scored on Alexis Borne's groundout.

St. Joseph left the bases loaded in the first, and two runners were stranded in the second after Cornell made some solid plays in the field.

“They made some plays in the field, but we brought these girls along to get used to fast pitching,” coach Swierczewski said. “We struggle with someone who's pitching in the 40 miles-per-hour range. It takes a while to get going. Once they got their timing, they did the job today.”Swierczewski's bases-loaded triple put St. Joseph in front 7-1 in the third. She scored on an error as the Spartans sent 14 batters to the plate.

Julianna Nichols was hit by a pitch twice, and Hannah Cook had two of her three singles in the inning.

Cornell scored two runs in the fourth as Hailey Leitner, the losing pitcher, and Garcia singled.

St. Joseph put the icing on the cake with a nine runs against reliever Myka Smith. Each player was awarded a framed team photo after the game.

George Guido is a freelance writer.