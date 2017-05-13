Reigning baseball, softball champions prepare to defend their titles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield softball wants to do it all over again. The thrills, the laughs, the fist-bumps and hugs.

That championship run was a blast.

Back-to-back WPIAL titles and a PIAA championship proved to be the fitting punctuation last season to the greatest season in program history.

The WPIAL playoffs begin this week, and Hempfield, along with Yough and Mt. Pleasant softball and Norwin baseball, are marked teams. The pressure is on them to win it all again.

But the fun won't start until the trophies are in hand.

“It's not easy that everyone is trying to beat you,” longtime Hempfield coach Bob Kalp said.

All four teams have first-round byes.

Hempfield (20-0) ripped through section play and won its third straight section title, perhaps the first domino to fall in another championship run.

“We're carrying a big target on our backs, and we know that,” Spartans senior catcher Madi Stoner said. “We just focus on getting better each and every practice. Coach Kalp always says, ‘The team in our dugout will determine the outcome.' ”

Coaches know how challenging it will be to keep the titles in Westmoreland County.

“Winning a championship is extremely difficult,” Norwin baseball coach Mike Liebdzinski said. “It takes everyone playing at their best. You need a little bit of luck, and you need things to fall your way in terms of matchups.”

Yough (15-2) won the PIAA Class AAA softball title last season, charting the ultimate bounce-back after losing in the WPIAL semifinals. It was the first state title for the Cougars in any sport.

Despite losing their top pitcher, catcher and outfielder, the Cougars have remained in the hunt with big hits and strong defense throughout the season.

“What it takes to win another (championship) is pretty simple,” Yough coach Dutch Harvey said. “Play fundamentally sound softball. Play without errors, or if you do have errors you then have to make that extraordinary play to make up for an error. Timely hitting is crucial, and putting pressure on the opposition is a goal in every game.

“I feel we can win every game. When your players feel that way, then you have a great chance for success.”

Mt. Pleasant (11-2) got hot at the right time and dashed to its first WPIAL softball title — in its first title-game appearance — celebrating with a 10-0 win over West Allegheny at Cal (Pa.)'s Lilly Field.

The Vikings, boosted by a talented junior class and complementary freshmen, lost only three players to graduation and are primed to win again.

“That win really signified a change for the girls,” Mt. Pleasant coach Lauren Shaheen said. “Confidence rose. Excitement rose. We felt unstoppable, and that encouragement definitely carried over to this year as well. The girls are ready to win and continue their progress in the hopes of an even better record than last year.”

Norwin (14-3) is seeking a third consecutive trip to the WPIAL title game. The Knights upset heavy favorite Plum last year in the Class AAAA championship to bring their first baseball title since 1960 back to North Huntingdon.

Youngstown State recruit Chad Coles, who pitched a complete game in the finals, missed this season with an injury but Norwin held its own, a brand new lineup and all. It still rose to the top of competitive Section 2-6A.

The new 6A class, many coaches say, is wide open. The new pitch count rules have changed the complexion and approach on the game, almost to a hitter-by-hitter basis.

“I don't think our guys have used last year to build on,” Liebdzinski said. “They are their own group who have come up in the program and understand the expectations that we have for them. They did get to experience the excitement of the playoff run, so hopefully when the playoffs get started they will be relaxed from the start.”

Hempfield has built around four returning starters — and seven seniors — including pitcher Morgan Ryan (Notre Dame), Stoner (Hillsdale), second baseman Jenna Osikowicz (Seton Hill) and senior shortstop Ali Belgiovane (Pitt-Johnstown). Newcomers have been fine replacements in filling out another stacked lineup card.

But the pillar that supports the program is preparation.

“Our girls feel like they've earned a badge of honor when they have a good practice,” Kalp said.

The byes will give the area's returning champs a few extra days to prepare. Like basketball, which also went to six classifications, playoff brackets are smaller, and there is more down time between games.

Hempfield doesn't expect anything and shrugs off entitlement.

“That's the thing,” Kalp said. “Any team with a little bit of talent can beat you. You have to stay focused and avoid mistakes. If you're going to win games, championships, you need to have three things: You need talent, preparation and execution. If you make those three factors work, you can win.

“I know we have talent. I'll take the girls on our bus any day. They work very hard to be prepared, so it comes down to what? Execution.”

Despite its year-in, year-out success, Hempfield never has finished a season undefeated.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.