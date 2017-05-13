Westmoreland County softball playoff capsules

Tuesday's games

Class 6A

First round

No. 10 Norwin (8-8) vs. No. 7 Shaler (10-7)

3 p.m. Monday, Gateway

Winner plays: No. 2 Baldwin (12-3)

Extra bases: Norwin won its final three games to finish 6-4 in Section 2-6A, good for third place behind Hempfield (10-0) and Latrobe (7-3). Other than a 9-0 loss to Hempfield and a 12-0 nonsection loss to Penn-Trafford, the Knights won six of their last eight games. Norwin last reached the postseason in 2014, when it lost in the first round to Bethel Park. St. Vincent recruit Danielle Chorba and Natalie Krzywiec have shared innings in the circle. Senior Johnna Karas is a third-year starter bound for LeMoyne. … Shaler, which won four of five games down the stretch, finished tied for second in Section 3. Led by senior Lindsey Lakatos, a Gannon recruit, the Titans are hitting near .350 as a team. The Titans won the 2014 WPIAL title in Class AAAA.

No. 6 Latrobe (10-7) vs. No. 11 Mt. Lebanon (7-6)

5 p.m. Monday, Gateway

Winner plays: No. 3 Seneca Valley (14-5)

Extra bases: Latrobe finished second in Section 2-6A at 7-3 and won six of eight games to close the regular season. The Wildcats, who won WPIAL Class AAAA titles in 2007, '08 and '11, reached the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA tournament last season. This year's team is led by junior shortstop Karley Kovatch (.477, 15 RBIs, 2 HRs) and junior infielder Aimee Siecinski (.409). The Wildcats have rotated three pitchers this season and will lean on senior Meredith Carr (4-2, 3.15 ERA, 42 Ks) and sophomore Kiley Myers (2-5, 1.83, 49 Ks) in the playoffs. … Mt. Lebanon missed the playoffs last season but bounced back to finish fourth in Section 1 with a 6-6 mark. The Blue Devils returned seven starters and a strong junior class, led by pitcher Catie Rogan, but don't have a senior on the roster. They closed the season with wins over Brashear, Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair.

Class 4A

No. 10 Derry (5-9) vs. No. 7 Central Valley (10-5)

3 p.m. Monday, Fox Chapel

Winner plays: No. 2 Belle Vernon (16-1)

Extra bases: Derry is in the WPIAL playoffs for only the second time in program history after finishing fourth in Section 1 with a 3-7 record. The Trojans are led by junior infielder Chelsea Bisi, a Penn State recruit who is batting .706 with four home runs and 21 RBIs. The Trojans lost five of their final seven games. … Central Valley tied for third in Section 3 at 7-5. The Warriors lost in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs last season. Pitcher Jordan Uhing and senior shortstop Leah Treemarchi (8 HRs) lead the way for the Warriors, who returned eight starters this season.

Class 3A

No. 4 Southmoreland (9-6) vs. No. 13 Riverside (4-9)

3 p.m. Monday, Hampton

Winner plays: No. 5 South Allegheny (10-3) or No. 12 Freedom (8-8)

Extra bases: As a fourth seed last season, Southmoreland reached the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals. The Scotties hope to advance further this season but are on a three-game losing streak. They are led by senior shortstop Olivia Porter (.419, 15 RBIs, 3 HRs), senior pitcher/infielder Katie Troisi-Clark (.489, 14 RBIs, 3 HRs) and senior infielder Addy Nicholson (.417, 18 RBIs, 4 HRs). Nicholson is a Slippery Rock recruit, and Porter is headed to Pitt-Johnstown. … Six starters returned this season for Riverside, which finished 3-7 in Section 2 and tied for fourth place. The Panthers lost their final four games and were outscored 55-13.

Class 5A

No. 6 Franklin Regional (13-5) vs. Ringgold (10-8)

7 p.m. Tuesday, Latrobe

Winner plays: No. 3 Moon (11-4)

Extra bases: Franklin Regional proved to be one of the more well-rounded teams this season with a solid mix of reliable pitching and clutch hitting. The Panthers finished 11-3 in Section 1, good for second place behind Penn-Trafford. A lopsided loss to the Warriors ended a six-game winning streak earlier this month. The Panthers are led by pitcher Angalee Beall, first baseman Brooke Zanotto and power hitter Mallory Halleck. … Ringgold finished fourth in Section 2 with a 6-6 record. Junior outfielder Taylor Mendicino, one of five returning starters this season, is a Pitt-Johnstown recruit. Seniors Natalie Adams and Johnna Mocniak are three-year starters.

Class 2A

No. 15 Greensburg C.C. (5-6) vs. No. 2 Frazier (14-2)

5 p.m. Tuesday, Hempfield

Winner plays: No. 7 OLSH (11-4) or No. 10 Laurel (10-4)

Extra bases: Despite fielding a team of just 13 players, Greensburg Central Catholic finished tied for third in Section 2 with a 5-5 record. The Centurions played four games in the final two days of the regular season, earning wins over Springdale and Northgate and falling to Shady Side Academy and Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. Seniors Felicity Orndoff and Carolyn Perz, junior Karly McBride and sophomore Bella Skatell were the top returning players. The Centurions reached the playoffs last season but were dealt the No. 16 seed and fell 15-0 to eventual champion West Greene. … Frazier captured the Section 3 title with a 10-0 record. The Commodores are led by the pitching tandem of Logan Hartman (8-1, 70 strikeouts) and Kara Mastowski (6-1, 43 strikeouts). Emi Curcio and Megan Celaschi are each batting .481.

