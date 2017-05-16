Thursday's A-K Valley WPIAL softball playoff capsules

Class A

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Leechburg (13-2) vs. No. 12 California (6-11)

Thursday, site/time TBD

Winner plays: No. 1 West Greene (19-1) or No. 8 Bishop Canevin (9-4)

Extra bases: Leechburg makes its 31st consecutive WPIAL playoff appearance, a WPIAL record, but is seeking its first postseason victory since 2010, when it advanced to the semifinals. The Blue Devils lost in the first round to Chartiers-Houston last season. A 5-4 loss to Indiana in the regular-season finale ended Leechburg's 13-game winning streak. Junior pitcher Morgan Pierce leads Leechburg with a 13-2 record, 1.78 ERA and 98 strikeouts. She also is batting .519. Senior Lexie Young, a Carlow recruit, hit a team-high .571, La Roche commit Brooke Blumer batted .480 and Penn State New Kensington recruit Kasey Klapheke hit .388. Leechburg outscored its opponents, 189-36. … California upset No. 5 Union, 19-15, Tuesday. The Trojans trailed 11-0 after three innings but scored eight runs in the seventh inning to tie the score before winning in extra innings. It marked their first postseason win this century. California reached double-digit runs five times this season but surrendered double digits nine times.

No. 7 St. Joseph (10-4) vs. No. 2 Carmichaels (15-5)

Thursday, site/time TBD

Winner plays: No. 3 Sewickley Academy (13-2), No. 6 Monessen (13-5) or No. 11 Riverview (8-6)

Extra bases: St. Joseph, in the postseason for the first time in school history, won its playoff debut with an 18-3, four-inning romp over Cornell on Tuesday. The Spartans scored eight runs in the third and nine in the fourth to blow open what was a tie game through two frames. Anna Swierczewski and Serena Edgar both tripled for St. Joseph. Each player received a framed team photo after the game. The Spartans have scored 10 or more runs in all but one of their victories, with a high-water mark of 21 runs in a shutout over Ellis School. … Carmichaels, the Section 2-A runner-up behind No. 1 West Greene, is seeking its first playoff victory since 2013. The Mighty Mikes, who won titles in 1997 and ‘98, were runners-up in 2012 and ‘13. Carmichaels closed the regular season by winning eight of its last nine games, the only defeat coming in a 4-3 decision against West Greene. Kylie Sinn is Carmichaels' top pitcher.

— Doug Gulasy