Softball

Shaler ousts Norwin in opening round of softball playoffs
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, May 15, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Annalise Andzelik reacts after the final out of a 6-1 loss to Shaler in a WPIAL first round playoff game Monday, May 15, 2017, at Gateway High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Alexandra Dillner (14) hugs Emily Huha after their 6-1 loss to Shaler in a WPIAL first round playoff game Monday, May 15, 2017, at Gateway High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Shaler's Kayla Seidl turns a double play over Norwin's Carly Cook during their WPIAL first round playoff game Monday, May 15, 2017, at Gateway High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Shaler's Lauren Miller turns a double play over Norwin's Johnna Karas during their WPIAL first round playoff game Monday, May 15, 2017, at Gateway High School.

Norwin's first softball playoff game in three years was more learning experience than stepping stone.

The Knights matched defensive highlights with Shaler and stayed close with the seventh-seeded Titans early. But inexperience and a lack of offense caught up to No. 10 Norwin on Monday in a 6-1 loss in a WPIAL Class 6A first-round playoff game at Gateway.

“We needed to be more patient at the plate,” Norwin coach Brian Messich said. “We're a young team. We start four freshmen. We have to learn how to put the bat to the ball and be more aggressive.”

Norwin ends the season at 8-9, and senior-led Shaler (11-7) advances to play No. 2 Baldwin (12-3) on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Gannon recruit Lyndsey Lakatos went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to power the win for Shaler, and Kayla Seidl and Kara Bosilovich had two hits and an RBI.

Winning pitcher Lily Buckshaw limited Norwin to four hits, and only two baserunners reached third. Buckshaw was not overpowering, but she didn't need to be behind a secure defense.

“If Lily is keeping the ball down — and she was today — we know our defense is going to gobble it up,” Shaler coach Skip Palmer said. “Our defense always leads us. In our last four or five games or so, Lily has found it.”

Lauren Miller scored a pair of runs early, on singles from Lakatos and Bosilovich, to stake the Titans to a 2-0 lead. A three-run fourth gave Shaler a five-run cushion as Seidl, a Pitt-Greensburg recruit, delivered a single and Lakatos cracked a two-run double.

“They hit the ball hard,” Messich said. “We took our lumps. This is all new to a lot of us, including myself. We have to try to find the right pieces to help us build our program.”

Defense was on full display for both teams. Norwin turned a 1-2-3 double play in the third, and Shaler followed with one of its own in the fourth.

Also in the third, slick-fielding Knights shortstop Hailee Culberton made a dust-filled dive for the first putout.

In the seventh, the Titans turned two to set up the final out.

Johnna Karas put Norwin on the board in the sixth with a two-out, RBI single. Shaler made it 6-1 on Lakatos' run-scoring double in the bottom of the inning.

Sara Russell had two hits for Norwin.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

