Central Valley tops Derry to advance to WPIAL quarterfinals

For a team trying to snap a three-year losing streak in the first round, falling behind 2-0 in the first inning is not a welcoming sign. But that is the position Central Valley found itself Monday in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A softball playoffs against Derry at Fox Chapel High School.

In the end, that was all the No. 7 Warriors (11-5) let up, as they completed the comeback, eliminating the No. 10 Trojans, 4-2.

“It wasn't a pretty win, but a win's a win in the playoffs,” Central Valley coach Ray Fernandez said. “We have been like this all year. We have been coming from behind and battling back. This is our 11th win, and I bet you eight of them are come-from-behind wins. We have some good sticks in the lineup.”

The biggest stick came up in the third inning by way of clean-up hitter Calista Taormina. After a double by Leah Treemarchi put runners on second and third, Taormina delivered a no-doubter over the left field fence, giving the Warriors a 3-2 lead.

“That was big for us,” Fernandez said. “Calista and Leah have been doing that all year. Leah hit six home runs, just in the month of April. We are blessed with those hitters.”

Derry (5-10), making its first playoff appearance since 2004, jumped all over Central Valley pitcher Jordan Uhing in the first inning. Taylor Wambold hit a leadoff double on the first pitch of the game. After two strikeouts, Chelsea Bisi delivered a two-out, two-strike base hit to score the first run of the game. Bisi then came around to score on a base hit by Kam Kelly to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead.

“It was huge,” Derry coach Pat Meloy said. “It picked them up. We knew we were the lower seed, so it gave us a mental edge early on. This was a good sendoff for our seniors and good experience for our underclassmen.”

That would be all Uhing would let up in her complete-game effort. Besides getting out of a bases loaded jam in the fifth inning, Uhing was on cruise control, striking out six and walking none.

“Jordan is a rock,” Fernandez said. “Nothing shakes her up. If she does get shaky, she finds herself real quick. She is a smart, finesse pitcher. She has pitched for us in the playoffs three years in a row. That is why we stay with her.”

The Warriors tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI groundout by Kylie Magnotta.

As winners of four of their last five games, Central Valley will advance to face No. 2 Belle Vernon, which will be playing its first playoff game since winning the championship two years ago. The Leopards had to forfeit their spot a year ago after using two ineligible players.

“We have to play better defense,” Fernandez said. “That is what we need to focus on. We can't get behind them. That pitcher (Bailey Parshall) is too strong for Belle Vernon.”

