Southmoreland softball rolls in playoff opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Southmoreland entered the WPIAL Class 3A softball playoffs on a three-game losing streak, but the Scotties didn't look like a team that would let those losses linger.

Southmoreland (10-6) batted around twice in the first two innings nd blasted Riverside, 16-0, in a three-inning, mercy-rule first-round victory at Hampton.

It was the most runs the Scotties scored in a game this season. Riverside (4-10) had allowed double-digit runs 10 times.

The Scotties, seeded fourth, will face No. 5 South Allegheny (11-3) on Wednesday in the quarterfinals at a time and site to be determined. South Allegheny defeated Freedom, 11-1.

“Wednesday's game will be a lot different,” said Southmoreland senior pitcher Katie Troisi-Clark, who didn't allow a hit. “We came here focused. When you get a big lead, it's a lot easier to pitch.”

Troisi-Clark allowed a walk to open the game then settled down.

“I was nervous. I just wasn't getting the calls,” Troisi-Clark said. “That changed over the next couple innings.”

Troisi-Clark, leadoff hitter Olivia Porter and Adeline Nicholson had three RBIs each for the Scotties, who had 12 hits. Troisi-Clark and Porter had three hits each, and Nicholson and Charity Henderson had two hits each.

Southmoreland scored seven runs in the first inning and added nine in the second inning.

Porter began the game with a double, and after Bethany Bunner walked and stole second, Troisi-Clark singled for a 2-0 lead. Porter had a two-run hit, and Nicholson had a bases-clearing double in the second inning.

After the walk, Troisi-Clark returned the next nine batters, striking out five.

“The girls did what they had to do,” Southmoreland coach Todd Bunner said. “The pitching was solid. We hit the ball and didn't make any errors. When you score early, it takes a lot of pressure off you.

“We weren't trying to make a statement. We just came to play.”

The Scotties lost six games, all to playoffs teams. During their three-game losing streak, they fell to section champion South Park (9-8), Mt. Pleasant (5-2) and Monessen (5-3).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.