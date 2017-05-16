Westmoreland County softball playoff capsules for Wednesday's games

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Class 6A

No. 1 Hempfield (20-0) vs. No. 9 North Hills (11-9)

5 p.m. Wednesday at Gateway

Winner plays: No. 4 Canon-McMillan (10-4) or No. 5 North Allegheny (12-7)

Extra bases: Hempfield is the defending WPIAL champion after winning in Class AAAA last season and has claimed 34 straight victories. Notre Dame pitching recruit Morgan Ryan set a school record for career wins and has posted a 0.85 ERA and 140 strikeouts. She also is batting .451 with four home runs and 21 RBIs. Spartans Kelsey Tobin (.514) and Autumn Beasley (.490, 7 HRs) lead a power-hitting attack that averages 9.9 runs. … North Hills reached the quarterfinals with a 6-4 win over Bethel Park on Monday. The Indians feature three seniors — Hayley Behr, Megan Hitchen and Mekenzie Saban.

No. 6 Latrobe (11-7) vs. No. 3 Seneca Valley (14-5)

3 p.m. Wednesday at Gateway

Winner plays: No. 2 Baldwin (12-3) or No. 7 Shaler (11-7)

Extra bases: Three-time WPIAL champion Latrobe is looking for a return trip to the semifinals, where they lost to Baldwin, 6-3, last season. The Wildcats defeated Mt. Lebanon, 2-1, on Monday when Karley Kovatch (.477) hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. Sophomore Kylie Myers (3-5, 1.83 ERA) threw a six-hitter with 16 strikeouts. Seneca Valley, which had a first-round bye, won eight of its last 10. The Raiders feature the sophomore tandem of infielder Mandy Magill (.516, 23 RBIs) and pitcher Claire Zimmerman (12-5, 2.59 ERA, 83 Ks).

Class 4A

No. 1 Yough (15-2) vs. No. 8 Indiana (11-7)

5 p.m. Wednesday at Cal (Pa.)

Winner plays: No. 4 Ambridge (11-3) or No. 12 South Fayette (12-7)

Extra bases: This could turn out to be a pitching showdown. Yough features sophomore Kierra Waywood (14-1, 103 strikeouts, 1.321 ERA), who helped the Cougars win 13 straight games before a loss to Belle Vernon in the final game of the regular season. Junior infielder Aubrie Mance (.483, 22 RBIs) leads Yough's potent offensive attack that features plenty of power with senior outfielder Olivia Miller (5 HR) and senior infielder Alona Sleith (7 HR). Yough finished third in the WPIAL last season and went on to claim the PIAA title. … Indiana relies on Lauren Bertig, who threw a seven-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 7-1 first-round win over Hopewell. Indiana lost to Mt. Pleasant in the first round last season and is seeking its first WPIAL crown.

No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (11-2) vs. No. 11 Elizabeth Forward (9-11)

7 p.m. Wednesday at Cal (Pa.)

Winner plays: No. 2 Belle Vernon (16-1) or No. 7 Central Valley (11-5)

Extra bases: The Vikings will renew their WPIAL title defense with a matchup against upstart No. 11 seed Elizabeth Forward. Mt. Pleasant hit a hot streak late in the season, riding a six-game winning streak. Caroline Alinici has been solid in the circle, with a 7-1 record and 0.709 ERA. Ava Gnibus (.577), Chloe Poulich (.500) and Autumn Shogun (.438) have paced the offense. … Elizabeth Forward lost five games in a row late in the season, but showed heart in a 14-1 win over No. 6 Beaver in the first round. Taylor Ludwick hit a grand slam, and Jessica Cartia and Lauren Mathews also homered.

Class 3A

No. 4 Southmoreland (10-6) vs. No. 5 South Allegheny (11-3)

3 p.m. Wednesday at Cal (Pa.)

Winner plays: No. 1 Ellwood City (15-0) or No. 8 Burrell (8-7)

Extra bases: Memories of a 9-5 loss to Mt. Pleasant in the 2016 quarterfinals remain, but Southmoreland has worked to put them in the past with a solid regular season that resulted in a No. 4 seed. The Scotties lost three in a row to end the regular season but bounced back with a 16-0 win over Riverside in the first round. Katie Troisi-Clark tossed a no-hitter with five strikeouts. The Scotties are led offensively by Olivia Porter (.419, 3 HRs), Addy Nicholson (.417, 21 RBIs), Troisi-Clark (.489, 3 HRs), Lexi Klatt (.409) and Maegan Shetterly (.432). … South Allegheny battled through a challenging Section 1 to finish tied for second. The Gladiators are led by pitcher Sara Pribanic, who threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts in an 11-1 first-round win over Freedom.