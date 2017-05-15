Pittsburgh high school roundup: South Fayette edges Knoch in ninth inning

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jenne Harasin's double in the top of the ninth inning plated the winning run as No. 12 South Fayette upset No. 5 Knoch in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A softball playoffs Monday at North Allegheny.

South Fayette scored twice in the ninth to seal the win. Trailing 4-2, the Lions tied the game in the top of the sixth, as well.

Lauren Burnett had a triple and two RBIs for the Lions (12-7), who will play No. 4 Ambridge (11-3) in the quarterfinals Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.

Erin Luffy and Avery Keller each knocked in a run for Knoch (16-3).

Elizabeth Forward 14, Beaver 1 — Taylor Ludwick was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, Jessica Cartia was 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs, and Lauren Mathews was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to carry No. 11 Elizabeth Forward (9-11) to a Class 4A first-round win at Baldwin.

Cassidy Kern was 4 for 5 with an RBI for the Warriors, who will play No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (12-2) in the quarterfinals.

Indiana 7, Hopewell 1 — Haleigh Zimmerman went 3 for 4 with a triple and RBI to lead No. 8 Indiana (11-7) to a Class 4A first-round win at Hampton Community Park. Lauren Bertig scattered seven hits and had nine strikeouts in the win. The Little Indians will play No. 1 Yough (15-2) in the quarterfinals.

Class 6A

North Hills , Bethel Park 4 — No. 9 North Hills (11-9) scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning en route to a Class 6A first-round win at North Allegheny. The Indians will play No. 1 Hempfield (20-0) in the quarterfinals.

North Allegheny 7, Fox Chapel 6 — Brooke Serbin hit a walk-off double to score Ashley Borg in the bottom of the seventh inning and give No. 5 North Allegheny (12-7) a Class 6A first-round win at Hampton. Trailing 6-5 entering the inning, Ashley Adams doubled in a run to tie the game. Serbin earned the win for the Tigers, who will play No. 4 Canon-McMillan (10-4) in the quarterfinals.

Class 3A

Avonworth 11, Waynesburg 1 (5 inn.) — Sarah Helffrich was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, and winning pitcher Maya Kozup was 3 for 3 with one RBI to help No. 6 Avonworth (10-5) earn a Class 3A first-round win at Baldwin. Dominique Raught had a home run and three RBIs, and Kimmi D'Ottavio had a home run and four RBIs in the win. The Lopes will play No. 3 Deer Lakes (13-1) in the quarterfinals.

Sydney Hare homered for No. 11 Waynesburg (9-9).

South Allegheny 11, Freedom 1 (6 inn.) — Madison Taylor and Madison Kirkwood each had two RBIs, and Taylor Lucas and Bailey Myer were 2 for 4 to help No. 5 South Allegheny (11-3) score a Class 3A first-round win at Baldwin. Sara Pribanic threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts to earn the win.

The Gladiators will play No. 4 Southmoreland (10-6) in the quarterfinals.