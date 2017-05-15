Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: South Fayette edges Knoch in ninth inning

Staff Reports | Monday, May 15, 2017, 11:09 p.m.

Updated 55 minutes ago

Jenne Harasin's double in the top of the ninth inning plated the winning run as No. 12 South Fayette upset No. 5 Knoch in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A softball playoffs Monday at North Allegheny.

South Fayette scored twice in the ninth to seal the win. Trailing 4-2, the Lions tied the game in the top of the sixth, as well.

Lauren Burnett had a triple and two RBIs for the Lions (12-7), who will play No. 4 Ambridge (11-3) in the quarterfinals Wednesday at a time and site to be determined.

Erin Luffy and Avery Keller each knocked in a run for Knoch (16-3).

Elizabeth Forward 14, Beaver 1 — Taylor Ludwick was 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, Jessica Cartia was 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs, and Lauren Mathews was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to carry No. 11 Elizabeth Forward (9-11) to a Class 4A first-round win at Baldwin.

Cassidy Kern was 4 for 5 with an RBI for the Warriors, who will play No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (12-2) in the quarterfinals.

Indiana 7, Hopewell 1 — Haleigh Zimmerman went 3 for 4 with a triple and RBI to lead No. 8 Indiana (11-7) to a Class 4A first-round win at Hampton Community Park. Lauren Bertig scattered seven hits and had nine strikeouts in the win. The Little Indians will play No. 1 Yough (15-2) in the quarterfinals.

Class 6A

North Hills , Bethel Park 4 — No. 9 North Hills (11-9) scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning en route to a Class 6A first-round win at North Allegheny. The Indians will play No. 1 Hempfield (20-0) in the quarterfinals.

North Allegheny 7, Fox Chapel 6 — Brooke Serbin hit a walk-off double to score Ashley Borg in the bottom of the seventh inning and give No. 5 North Allegheny (12-7) a Class 6A first-round win at Hampton. Trailing 6-5 entering the inning, Ashley Adams doubled in a run to tie the game. Serbin earned the win for the Tigers, who will play No. 4 Canon-McMillan (10-4) in the quarterfinals.

Class 3A

Avonworth 11, Waynesburg 1 (5 inn.) — Sarah Helffrich was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs, and winning pitcher Maya Kozup was 3 for 3 with one RBI to help No. 6 Avonworth (10-5) earn a Class 3A first-round win at Baldwin. Dominique Raught had a home run and three RBIs, and Kimmi D'Ottavio had a home run and four RBIs in the win. The Lopes will play No. 3 Deer Lakes (13-1) in the quarterfinals.

Sydney Hare homered for No. 11 Waynesburg (9-9).

South Allegheny 11, Freedom 1 (6 inn.) — Madison Taylor and Madison Kirkwood each had two RBIs, and Taylor Lucas and Bailey Myer were 2 for 4 to help No. 5 South Allegheny (11-3) score a Class 3A first-round win at Baldwin. Sara Pribanic threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts to earn the win.

The Gladiators will play No. 4 Southmoreland (10-6) in the quarterfinals.

