Baldwin softball earns No. 2 seed

The Baldwin and Canon-McMillan softball teams did it again. For the third consecutive year, Baldwin and Canon-McMillan finished in a tie for first place in section play.

The Highlanders and Big Macs were co-champions of Section 1-6A this season with identical 10-2 records.

Baldwin clinched a share of the championship with a 6-2 win at home against Canon-Mac in its final game of the regular season.

The Highlanders received the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the WPIAL playoffs.

Junior shortstop Taylor Dadig, a George Mason recruit who plans to major in some type of engineering in college, led the team offensively with a .642 batting average and .655 on-base percentage.

Dadig punched out 34 hits, including 11 doubles, two triples and one home run, and drove in 14 runs.

“We all are excited for the opportunity to compete in the 6A playoffs and are going to put the extra practice time in to prepare for the tough competition ahead,” said Dadig, who collected her 100th career hit this season.

The Highlanders will play either Shaler (10-7) or Norwin (8-8) in the WPIAL quarterfinal round.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.