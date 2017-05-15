Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Baldwin softball earns No. 2 seed

Ray Fisher | Monday, May 15, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Hannah Livingston competes in an early season game in 2017.
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Emily Kraeuter competes in an early season game in 2017.
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Sierra Powers competes in an early season game in 2017.
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Brittany Stewart competes in an early season game in 2017.
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Abby Wolf competes in an early season game in 2017.

Updated 52 minutes ago

The Baldwin and Canon-McMillan softball teams did it again. For the third consecutive year, Baldwin and Canon-McMillan finished in a tie for first place in section play.

The Highlanders and Big Macs were co-champions of Section 1-6A this season with identical 10-2 records.

Baldwin clinched a share of the championship with a 6-2 win at home against Canon-Mac in its final game of the regular season.

The Highlanders received the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the WPIAL playoffs.

Junior shortstop Taylor Dadig, a George Mason recruit who plans to major in some type of engineering in college, led the team offensively with a .642 batting average and .655 on-base percentage.

Dadig punched out 34 hits, including 11 doubles, two triples and one home run, and drove in 14 runs.

“We all are excited for the opportunity to compete in the 6A playoffs and are going to put the extra practice time in to prepare for the tough competition ahead,” said Dadig, who collected her 100th career hit this season.

The Highlanders will play either Shaler (10-7) or Norwin (8-8) in the WPIAL quarterfinal round.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.