Brentwood softball earns playoff berth, meeting with Chartiers-Houston

Brentwood is returning to the WPIAL softball playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Spartans will play at 3 p.m. Tuesday against Chartiers-Houston in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs at Baldwin.

“We definitely are playing a strong team, and expect they, as always, will bring their A-game,” coach Jen Ditoro said. “They are fundamentally sound historically, and are well-coached under veteran Tricia Alderson. We respect that experience; nevertheless, we expect our team to rise to the occasion. It's an exciting time for our girls and the program.”

Chartiers-Houston (14-3, 8-2), the No. 4 seed, finished second to Frazier in Section 3. The Buccaneers opened the regular season 8-0, and ended it with lopsided victories against Beth-Center, 21-0; Burgettstown, 15-0; Bentworth, 15-2; and Fort Cherry, 17-0.

C-H has been a WPIAL runner-up the past two seasons, and is led in 2017 by freshman shortstop Kaci Alderson, as well as senior infielders Macie Kasneck and Kayla Alderson.

No. 13 Brentwood (6-7, 5-5) ended up in fourth place in Section 1, behind Seton-La Salle, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Serra Catholic. This will be the first WPIAL playoff experience for every player on the Brentwood squad.

“We are placing a lot of focus on re-arming our bats,” Ditoro said. “We have struggled at the plate, moreso in the second half of the season than the first half.

“We have been driving home the importance of getting the fundamentals right. When we do that, we are a tough competitor. We are focusing on refining those fundamentals, and mentally preparing our girls for playoff softball.”

Brittany Stewart, a right-handed junior, is Brentwood's starting pitcher for a second straight year. Her batterymate is sophomore catcher Abby Wolf.

“Abby is a tough competitor. She has become adept at keeping Brittany composed, and has aided her in hitting her spots this year,” Ditoro said. “She is tough to out-run once she has the ball in her hands.

“Brittany is a much more confident pitcher this year, and is not afraid to use all the pitches in her arsenal.”

Stewart, who played shortstop as a freshman for the Spartans, said her two best pitches are her fastball and change-up.

“I've been playing for Brentwood for three years now, and I feel like each year, we have improved more and more,” Stewart said. “This being my second year pitching, I have a better understanding of the position, and I'm more confident with the support from my teammates and coaches.

“Our main goal this year was to make the playoffs, and now that we have, we hope to go far. Chartiers-Houston, being 14-3, obviously is a competitive team. We are looking forward to having a good game and a long playoff run.”

Brentwood's starting infield is manned by two seniors, Elissa Kortz at shortstop and Stephanie Thomas, at third base; and two juniors, Taylor Kottler, at first base, and Sierra Powers, at second base.

“Our middle infield transitioned this year with two players filling gaps left with graduation from last season,” Ditoro said. “We've experienced a few growing pains, and also some strengths.”

Kortz is a four-year varsity starter for the Spartans. She started at third base and in the outfield as a freshman, and has been at shortstop the past three seasons. She said Chartiers-Houston will be a formidable first-round playoff opponent.

“I know that (C-H) is gonna be a hard team to beat, and to leave with a win we are going to have to really step it up and play our game like we know how,” Kortz said. “Whatever happens in the playoffs, I know our team will give it all we have, and even if it doesn't go our way we will leave with our heads held high.

“I feel that we as a team have accomplished more this year than we have in the past three years. We managed to get things done and have a fun time at the same time. It's definitely the most enjoyable year out of my four years.”

Brentwood's outfielders are senior Hannah Livingston, in center; freshman Jessica Hines, in right; and freshman Jaden Schwartz and senior Emily Kraeuter, who have platooned in left.

“Our outfield has been stellar,” Ditoro said. “They have managed to keep the ball in front of them, and come up with big outs in key game situations.”

Livingston is hoping for a strong playoff performance by the Spartans, who last week defeated Brashear, 8-4, in a tuneup for the playoffs.

“I'm very proud of the team and the way we played out the season,” Livingston said. “We improved a lot, and I'm happy we finally made the playoffs. I'm hoping we go pretty far. We are a good team, and I think we will compete.

“I don't know much about Char-Houston, but they are definitely a good, solid team. We will have to play up to our fullest potential.”

Tia Cerminara, a junior, has been the Spartans' designated player in several games this season.

“Tia added to our offensive punch,” Ditoro said.

Brentwood improved from a 2-12 record in 2016 to a WPIAL playoff qualifier in 2017.

“Much emphasis this season has been in fostering our team culture to be one of positivity,” Ditoro said, “and emphasizing the importance a ‘team first' mentality.

“Our expectations for the WPIAL playoffs are to capitalize on what we have done well all season. And we need to find a way to eliminate simple missteps.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.