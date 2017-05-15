Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Thomas Jefferson softball team prepares for playoff matchup

Ray Fisher | Monday, May 15, 2017, 4:39 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Thomas Jefferson softball team's regular season began in Orlando, Fla., and ended at West Field in Munhall.

The Jaguars posted an 11-9 overall record, and an 8-4 slate in Section 2-5A — good for third place and a WPIAL playoff berth.

“We started off a bit slow, and we are now hitting the ball much better,” coach Heidi Karcher said. “Last year, we peaked so early and then struggled in the postseason. I am hoping the swing this year is opposite — start off slow, and then peak in the playoffs.

“Jumping up two classifications (to 5A) this season was tough, but the girls handled it well. We are also starting four freshman in the lineup; that gives me a great outlook for years to come.”

Thomas Jefferson, the No. 9 seed, will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday against No. 8 Plum in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs at Latrobe.

Plum (12-6, 10-4) tied for third place in Section 1 with Kiski Area, and is riding a six-game winning streak into the postseason. The Mustangs have won eight of their past nine contests.

“It is definitely going to be a competitive game,” Karcher said. “Their record is similar to ours, and it looks like they have had their ups and downs, as well. But as soon as playoff season begins, every team starts off the same at zero wins and zero losses. The coaching staff is working diligently to prepare the girls, both mentally and physically, for this game. Playing on turf will be a bit different for us, but I believe the girls can do it.

“We are on the upward swing of hitting the ball better, and we hope our defense remains pretty tight. We have been the 13 seed and the 1 seed. You have to win no matter where you are; it is one (loss) and done.”

Alysa Fairman, a right-handed senior, handled the bulk of the pitching duties for TJ this season, compiling a 10-9 record and 3.58 ERA. She struck out 77 batters in 125 innings.

“I'm very proud of my team's performance this season,” Fairman said. “Everyone works hard and plays for the person next to them. I feel the team has gotten better all year, and we're eager going into playoffs. We need to keep our defense strong, and have smart at-bats and attack the opposing pitcher. One pitch, one hit, one run could change the whole game.

“I'm excited to see how we execute in the playoffs. It should be something special.”

Thomas Jefferson's leading hitter is freshman left fielder Bella Bucy, with a .440 batting average and .517 on-base percentage.

The Jaguars have four .300 hitters in the lineup in Abby Chalovich (.355), a freshman second baseman; Lindsay Kalup (.344), a senior third baseman; Haleigh Karcher (.313), a sophomore catcher; and Sarah Thornton, a sophomore infielder who hit .343 in the first half of the season before suffering an injury.

“Our regular season didn't go quite exactly as planned,” Kalup said. “We definitely would have liked to have been section champs again and have gotten a better seed, but I am just glad we made it to the playoffs.

“Thankfully, our team batting average is starting to skyrocket just in time for playoffs. We definitely started clicking more and more as the season went on, so hopefully that carries on into (this) Tuesday.”

Freshman shortstop Tanner Patrick led the club in slugging percentage (.524) and home runs (3) this season, while Kalup and Liz Brock, a junior first baseman, both scored a team-leading 16 runs.

Chalovich generated the most hits on the club with 22. Sydney Flinn, a senior center fielder, and Karcher led in RBIs with 12 and 11, respectively.

The team leaders in slugging percentage consisted of Patrick, Thornton (.486), Kalup (.475), Fairman (.456) and Chalovich (.451).

“I don't know much about Plum except that they also started to peak late in the season,” Kalup said, “so I think the game will be competitive. We're just taking this playoff run one game at a time.”

Kimmy Bachman, a junior right fielder; and Mackenzie Zang, a freshman designated player; rounded out the Jaguars' starting lineup.

Fairman was complemented in the pitcher's circle by sophomore Erika Vogel, who was 2-0 with a 2.06 ERA. Vogel fanned 12 in 17 innings.

The Jaguars hit .311 as a team this season.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.