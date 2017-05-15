Thomas Jefferson softball team prepares for playoff matchup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Thomas Jefferson softball team's regular season began in Orlando, Fla., and ended at West Field in Munhall.

The Jaguars posted an 11-9 overall record, and an 8-4 slate in Section 2-5A — good for third place and a WPIAL playoff berth.

“We started off a bit slow, and we are now hitting the ball much better,” coach Heidi Karcher said. “Last year, we peaked so early and then struggled in the postseason. I am hoping the swing this year is opposite — start off slow, and then peak in the playoffs.

“Jumping up two classifications (to 5A) this season was tough, but the girls handled it well. We are also starting four freshman in the lineup; that gives me a great outlook for years to come.”

Thomas Jefferson, the No. 9 seed, will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday against No. 8 Plum in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs at Latrobe.

Plum (12-6, 10-4) tied for third place in Section 1 with Kiski Area, and is riding a six-game winning streak into the postseason. The Mustangs have won eight of their past nine contests.

“It is definitely going to be a competitive game,” Karcher said. “Their record is similar to ours, and it looks like they have had their ups and downs, as well. But as soon as playoff season begins, every team starts off the same at zero wins and zero losses. The coaching staff is working diligently to prepare the girls, both mentally and physically, for this game. Playing on turf will be a bit different for us, but I believe the girls can do it.

“We are on the upward swing of hitting the ball better, and we hope our defense remains pretty tight. We have been the 13 seed and the 1 seed. You have to win no matter where you are; it is one (loss) and done.”

Alysa Fairman, a right-handed senior, handled the bulk of the pitching duties for TJ this season, compiling a 10-9 record and 3.58 ERA. She struck out 77 batters in 125 innings.

“I'm very proud of my team's performance this season,” Fairman said. “Everyone works hard and plays for the person next to them. I feel the team has gotten better all year, and we're eager going into playoffs. We need to keep our defense strong, and have smart at-bats and attack the opposing pitcher. One pitch, one hit, one run could change the whole game.

“I'm excited to see how we execute in the playoffs. It should be something special.”

Thomas Jefferson's leading hitter is freshman left fielder Bella Bucy, with a .440 batting average and .517 on-base percentage.

The Jaguars have four .300 hitters in the lineup in Abby Chalovich (.355), a freshman second baseman; Lindsay Kalup (.344), a senior third baseman; Haleigh Karcher (.313), a sophomore catcher; and Sarah Thornton, a sophomore infielder who hit .343 in the first half of the season before suffering an injury.

“Our regular season didn't go quite exactly as planned,” Kalup said. “We definitely would have liked to have been section champs again and have gotten a better seed, but I am just glad we made it to the playoffs.

“Thankfully, our team batting average is starting to skyrocket just in time for playoffs. We definitely started clicking more and more as the season went on, so hopefully that carries on into (this) Tuesday.”

Freshman shortstop Tanner Patrick led the club in slugging percentage (.524) and home runs (3) this season, while Kalup and Liz Brock, a junior first baseman, both scored a team-leading 16 runs.

Chalovich generated the most hits on the club with 22. Sydney Flinn, a senior center fielder, and Karcher led in RBIs with 12 and 11, respectively.

The team leaders in slugging percentage consisted of Patrick, Thornton (.486), Kalup (.475), Fairman (.456) and Chalovich (.451).

“I don't know much about Plum except that they also started to peak late in the season,” Kalup said, “so I think the game will be competitive. We're just taking this playoff run one game at a time.”

Kimmy Bachman, a junior right fielder; and Mackenzie Zang, a freshman designated player; rounded out the Jaguars' starting lineup.

Fairman was complemented in the pitcher's circle by sophomore Erika Vogel, who was 2-0 with a 2.06 ERA. Vogel fanned 12 in 17 innings.

The Jaguars hit .311 as a team this season.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.