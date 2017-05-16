Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Frazier routs Greensburg Central Catholic is Class 2A softball
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Frazier's Logan Hartman pitches in a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game with Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Hempfield Area High School. Frazier won 15-0 in fourth innings.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Karly McBride stands on second base following a double with one out in the fourth inning of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game against Frazier on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Hempfield Area High School. Frazier won 15-0 in fourth innings.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Karly McBride can't make the catch of a fly ball from Frazier's Kayla Matway in a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Hempfield Area High School. Frazier won 15-0 in fourth innings.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic shortstop Karly McBride knocks down a ground ball from Frazier's Emi Curcio in a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Hempfield Area High School. Frazier won 15-0 in fourth innings.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Mike Gaffney (left) congratulates Frazier coach Don Hartman following a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Hempfield Area High School. Frazier won 15-0 in fourth innings.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Frazier shortstop Lauren Bilski makes a play on Greensburg Central Catholic batter Felicity Orndoff's ground ball for the final out in the first inning of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Hempfield Area High School. Frazier won 15-0 in fourth innings.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Felicity Orndoff pitches against Frazier in a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Hempfield Area High School. Frazier won 15-0 in fourth innings.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Frazier's Megan Celaschi lays down a bunt in the second inning of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game with Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Hempfield Area High School. Frazier won 15-0 in fourth innings.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Frazier's Lauren Mastowski (24) drives in two runs with a base hit to left field in the second inning of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game against Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Hempfield Area High School. Frazier won 15-0 in fourth innings.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Frazier's Kathryn Barch connects on a base hit to drive in a run during the second inning a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game with Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Hempfield Area High School. Frazier won 15-0 in fourth innings.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Frazier's Kara Mastowski scores to give her team a 14-0 lead over Greensburg Central Catholic in the third inning of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Hempfield Area High School. Frazier won 15-0 in fourth innings.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Karly McBride connects for a double with one out in the fourth inning of a WPIAL Class 2A playoff game against Frazier on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Hempfield Area High School. Frazier won 15-0 in fourth innings.

Updated 11 minutes ago

If the Greensburg Central Catholic softball could take one thing away from Tuesday's WPIAL Class 2A playoff game against No. 2 Frazier, it's that the underdog can't afford to give the favorite any breaks.

Frazier used aggressive baserunning and forced Greensburg Central Catholic into numerous mistakes in a 15-0 victory in four innings at Hempfield. The game was stopped in the bottom of the fourth inning because of the 15-run mercy rule.

Frazier's aggressive hitting and running was backed by a one-hit, nine strikeout performance by freshman pitcher Logan Hartman, the daughter of Frazier coach Don Hartman.

“Other than Morgan Ryan (Hempfield), she might be the best pitcher I've seen this year in the WPIAL,” Greensburg Central Catholic coach Mike Gaffney said. “Frazier might be the best team in Class 2A.”

Frazier will play Laurel on Thursday at a site and time to be determined. Laurel defeated OLSH, 7-4.

The Commodores didn't give GCC a chance. Hartman singled to open the game and when Megan Celaschi beat out a bunt, Hartman never stopped running when the ball was thrown away. On the play, Celaschi ended up on third base and scored on a wild pitch.

Frazier then loaded the bases and scored two more runs when a Savannah Berklovich grounder was booted.

“We played our game,” Don Hartman said. “We have some speed, and we like to run. We force teams to make mistakes. If teams are going to give us bases, we're going to take them.”

Frazier was upset in the first round of the 2016 playoffs, and Hartman said the team might have had a little extra incentive.

The Commodores scored six runs in the second inning and four in the third.

Celaschi had three hits and scored three runs, Kayla Matway had three hits, Lauren Mastowski had two doubles, a single and 3 RBIs and Kara Mastowski had 3 RBIs. Lauren Mastowski's double in the fourth inning scored Matway to end the game.

Logan Hartman retired the first 10 batters before Karly McBride broke up the perfect game with a double.

“You can't give outs, and we gave up too many,” Gaffney said. “We've done it all year. We just don't have enough experienced girls. We had basketball players and first-year girls who came out to make sure we could field a team.

“We have to get more kids involved in the program. We have to get them to play travel ball and get them to work in the offseason.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com orvia Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.