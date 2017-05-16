Frazier routs Greensburg Central Catholic is Class 2A softball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If the Greensburg Central Catholic softball could take one thing away from Tuesday's WPIAL Class 2A playoff game against No. 2 Frazier, it's that the underdog can't afford to give the favorite any breaks.

Frazier used aggressive baserunning and forced Greensburg Central Catholic into numerous mistakes in a 15-0 victory in four innings at Hempfield. The game was stopped in the bottom of the fourth inning because of the 15-run mercy rule.

Frazier's aggressive hitting and running was backed by a one-hit, nine strikeout performance by freshman pitcher Logan Hartman, the daughter of Frazier coach Don Hartman.

“Other than Morgan Ryan (Hempfield), she might be the best pitcher I've seen this year in the WPIAL,” Greensburg Central Catholic coach Mike Gaffney said. “Frazier might be the best team in Class 2A.”

Frazier will play Laurel on Thursday at a site and time to be determined. Laurel defeated OLSH, 7-4.

The Commodores didn't give GCC a chance. Hartman singled to open the game and when Megan Celaschi beat out a bunt, Hartman never stopped running when the ball was thrown away. On the play, Celaschi ended up on third base and scored on a wild pitch.

Frazier then loaded the bases and scored two more runs when a Savannah Berklovich grounder was booted.

“We played our game,” Don Hartman said. “We have some speed, and we like to run. We force teams to make mistakes. If teams are going to give us bases, we're going to take them.”

Frazier was upset in the first round of the 2016 playoffs, and Hartman said the team might have had a little extra incentive.

The Commodores scored six runs in the second inning and four in the third.

Celaschi had three hits and scored three runs, Kayla Matway had three hits, Lauren Mastowski had two doubles, a single and 3 RBIs and Kara Mastowski had 3 RBIs. Lauren Mastowski's double in the fourth inning scored Matway to end the game.

Logan Hartman retired the first 10 batters before Karly McBride broke up the perfect game with a double.

“You can't give outs, and we gave up too many,” Gaffney said. “We've done it all year. We just don't have enough experienced girls. We had basketball players and first-year girls who came out to make sure we could field a team.

“We have to get more kids involved in the program. We have to get them to play travel ball and get them to work in the offseason.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com orvia Twitter @Schofield_Trib.