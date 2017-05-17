Defense buoys Deer Lakes softball team to quarterfinal win

After seeing a fly ball drop in front of her in shallow right field to begin the second inning, Maura Cerra wanted no part of a repeat.

So when an identical-looking pop fly came her way with two outs later that same inning, Deer Lakes' freshman right fielder sprinted as fast as her legs would carry her, dived and came up with a catch that prevented the tying run from scoring.

The momentum-changing play made an impact for Deer Lakes. The No. 3 Lancers' defense and pitching set the tone early, and their offense broke out late to carry them to a 9-4 victory over No. 6 Avonworth in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal game Wednesday at Hampton Community Park.

“They were hitting bloopers over first base, and I wasn't going to let another one drop, so I trucked it,” Cerra said.

Cerra made another sparkling catch to end the fifth inning, sprawling backward to catch a spinning fly ball.

“A couple of ‘web gems,' huh?” Deer Lakes coach Craig Taliani said. “She's a hustler, no doubt, and it's all for the team.”

“That's why we play the game,” Avonworth coach Jenna Muncie said. “We teach our girls, and I'm sure Craig does the same thing, to give everything you have in these games. (Cerra), we peppered everything we could at her, and she was good today.”

At one time one of Deer Lakes' biggest question marks, the defense played a major part in Wednesday's victory, which sent the Lancers (14-1) to the WPIAL semifinals for the sixth time in the last seven years. In addition to Cerra's plays, first baseman Katelynn Blair made an over-the-shoulder catch on a foul pop and pitcher Kristen Rudy snared a line drive headed back at the circle.

“The girls have worked really hard at tightening up the defense,” Taliani said. “They're asking for extra reps in practice: fly balls, ground balls, situational play. It's the girls who have really dedicated themselves.”

That dedication paid off with another trip to the semifinals, where Deer Lakes will play No. 2 South Park on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. A loss to Laurel in last season's quarterfinals ended the Lancers' previous five-year semifinal streak.

“We're just really motivated off that loss,” designated player Casey Buechel said. “Having a loss coming into something just really gets you going and pushes us forward.”

On Wednesday, the defense supported a strong pitching effort from Rudy, who struck out seven without a walk, and the offense recorded 16 hits.

“I definitely don't think it was our best game,” Cerra said. “We still played really good, but like we said before, like (Taliani) said, we haven't reached our best game yet. I still think we have it the farther we get into WPIALs.”

The first half of Wednesday's game was nip-and-tuck. Avonworth (10-6), coming off an 11-1 victory over Waynesburg in the first round, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Sarah Helffrich's two-out RBI single.

Deer Lakes took the lead in the bottom of the inning; Rudy came home on an errant throw after Blair doubled, and Dani Huffman followed with a run-scoring single. The Lancers added to it in the fourth when Makayla Blair doubled and scored on Buechel's single.

Avonworth had chances to cut into the lead but stranded five runners in the first three innings and nine for the game.

“Deer Lakes is great — their pitcher was great today,” Muncie said. “They came to play today. We knew they would. They're a good, seasoned team who's been here, done that. They were just a little bit better than us today, but we played hard led by five seniors. I hate to see it end, but it was a good journey.”

Deer Lakes' offense scored three runs each in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, putting the game out of reach before Avonworth tightened the final score with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Katelynn Blair, Makayla Blair, Huffman and Cerra finished with three hits apiece for the Lancers. The Blair sisters both finished with a pair of doubles, and Huffman, Makayla Blair and Becca Hoffman drove in two runs apiece.

Maya Kozup doubled twice for Avonworth, and Addy Helffrich and Sarah Helffrich had three hits and an RBI each.

“We know going into the next round, it's going to be even tougher,” Taliani said. “We have a huge challenge ahead of us, so we just have to be up for the task. These girls, they're players. They're competitors. I have all the faith in the world in them.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.