Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Defense buoys Deer Lakes softball team to quarterfinal win
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 8:24 p.m.
Deer Lakes' Shea Robson, makes a catch in the seventh inning during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal against Avonworth at Hampton Community Park on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
Deer Lakes' Kristen Rudy (middle) reacts after beating Avonworth in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal at Hampton Community Park on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
Deer Lakes' Kristen Rudy pitches in the seventh inning against Avonworth during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal at Hampton Community Park on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
Avonworth's Domi Raught makes a play to first base in the eighth inning against Deer Lakes during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal at Hampton Community Park on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Updated 49 minutes ago

After seeing a fly ball drop in front of her in shallow right field to begin the second inning, Maura Cerra wanted no part of a repeat.

So when an identical-looking pop fly came her way with two outs later that same inning, Deer Lakes' freshman right fielder sprinted as fast as her legs would carry her, dived and came up with a catch that prevented the tying run from scoring.

The momentum-changing play made an impact for Deer Lakes. The No. 3 Lancers' defense and pitching set the tone early, and their offense broke out late to carry them to a 9-4 victory over No. 6 Avonworth in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal game Wednesday at Hampton Community Park.

“They were hitting bloopers over first base, and I wasn't going to let another one drop, so I trucked it,” Cerra said.

Cerra made another sparkling catch to end the fifth inning, sprawling backward to catch a spinning fly ball.

“A couple of ‘web gems,' huh?” Deer Lakes coach Craig Taliani said. “She's a hustler, no doubt, and it's all for the team.”

“That's why we play the game,” Avonworth coach Jenna Muncie said. “We teach our girls, and I'm sure Craig does the same thing, to give everything you have in these games. (Cerra), we peppered everything we could at her, and she was good today.”

At one time one of Deer Lakes' biggest question marks, the defense played a major part in Wednesday's victory, which sent the Lancers (14-1) to the WPIAL semifinals for the sixth time in the last seven years. In addition to Cerra's plays, first baseman Katelynn Blair made an over-the-shoulder catch on a foul pop and pitcher Kristen Rudy snared a line drive headed back at the circle.

“The girls have worked really hard at tightening up the defense,” Taliani said. “They're asking for extra reps in practice: fly balls, ground balls, situational play. It's the girls who have really dedicated themselves.”

That dedication paid off with another trip to the semifinals, where Deer Lakes will play No. 2 South Park on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. A loss to Laurel in last season's quarterfinals ended the Lancers' previous five-year semifinal streak.

“We're just really motivated off that loss,” designated player Casey Buechel said. “Having a loss coming into something just really gets you going and pushes us forward.”

On Wednesday, the defense supported a strong pitching effort from Rudy, who struck out seven without a walk, and the offense recorded 16 hits.

“I definitely don't think it was our best game,” Cerra said. “We still played really good, but like we said before, like (Taliani) said, we haven't reached our best game yet. I still think we have it the farther we get into WPIALs.”

The first half of Wednesday's game was nip-and-tuck. Avonworth (10-6), coming off an 11-1 victory over Waynesburg in the first round, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Sarah Helffrich's two-out RBI single.

Deer Lakes took the lead in the bottom of the inning; Rudy came home on an errant throw after Blair doubled, and Dani Huffman followed with a run-scoring single. The Lancers added to it in the fourth when Makayla Blair doubled and scored on Buechel's single.

Avonworth had chances to cut into the lead but stranded five runners in the first three innings and nine for the game.

“Deer Lakes is great — their pitcher was great today,” Muncie said. “They came to play today. We knew they would. They're a good, seasoned team who's been here, done that. They were just a little bit better than us today, but we played hard led by five seniors. I hate to see it end, but it was a good journey.”

Deer Lakes' offense scored three runs each in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, putting the game out of reach before Avonworth tightened the final score with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Katelynn Blair, Makayla Blair, Huffman and Cerra finished with three hits apiece for the Lancers. The Blair sisters both finished with a pair of doubles, and Huffman, Makayla Blair and Becca Hoffman drove in two runs apiece.

Maya Kozup doubled twice for Avonworth, and Addy Helffrich and Sarah Helffrich had three hits and an RBI each.

“We know going into the next round, it's going to be even tougher,” Taliani said. “We have a huge challenge ahead of us, so we just have to be up for the task. These girls, they're players. They're competitors. I have all the faith in the world in them.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.