South Park topples Freeport in WPIAL quarterfinals

South Park coach Larry Mercurio had the knack of knowing when was the right time to put in a pinch-hitter.

With the Eagles ahead by a run in the third with two outs and the bases loaded, Mercurio inserted sophomore Morgan Seles.

On a full count, Seles slammed a single to right, and, when the ball got past the right fielder, the bases were cleared and South Park was on its way to a 13-3 victory over Freeport in a Class 3A quarterfinal at Hampton Community Park.

After falling behind 4-0 in the first, Freeport rallied for three runs in the third.

Yellowjackets senior Kristie Radvan hit two batters and walked another to load the bases. She was ahead of Seles, however, 0-2 and wasted a pitch. Radvan's next two pitches barely missed the strike zone, and Seles hit the next delivery to break the game open.

“We have some kids on the bench who can bang the ball,” Mercurio said. “They work hard on their hitting, and as long as they're patient and they're looking for a specific pitch that applied to the situation, that's the result were going to get.”

“When you get to this level of the playoffs and play a quality team like that, one pitch, one defensive play not made, the game can hinge on that,” Freeport coach Sam Ross said. “They got hits with two outs a couple of times.”

No. 2 South Park (16-2) advances to the semifinals against Deer Lakes on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

Freeport concluded another successful season at 11-5.

The game was halted with one out in the fifth after the Eagles had attained a 10-run lead.

South Park senior right-hander Justine Dean struck out six Yellowjackets and had a perfect day at the plate with two singles, a walk, was hit by a pitch and scored four runs. Freshman Chelsea Carozza was 3 for 3 with a bunt and two runs scored.

While pitching and hitting has made the Eagles program a perennial contender, Mercurio cited another factor.

“It's the little things that are helping us,” Mercurio said. “We try to minimize mistakes. We work hard on hitting our spots, and we're ego-free in a sense, so we have a nice balance.”

After leaving runners stranded in scoring position the first two innings, Freeport's Jenna Hildebrand led off the third with a bouncer back to the pitcher. Dean threw wildly to first, causing a collision between Hildebrand and second baseman Grace Albitz covering.

Albitz suffered nose and neck injuries and left the game. Her status for Tuesday's semifinal is uncertain.

Hildebrand stole second and came home on Ashleigh Schmidt's double.

Claire Crytzer was hit by a pitch and scored on a triple by Ally DeJidas, who scored on a fielder's choice

“Teams like this, you have to keep them away from big innings, and we didn't do it,” Ross said.

George Guido is a freelance writer.