Hempfield survives quarterfinal scare from North Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield did something Wednesday it had not done all season: it trailed in a game.

And the top-seeded Spartans lagged behind late into their WPIAL Class 6A softball quarterfinal, leaving veteran coach Bob Kalp shaking his head and pacing as pop flies fell into North Hills' gloves, ground balls seemed to bounce the wrong way and the underdog Indians landed a surprise blow to the champs' chin.

But despite the lack of experience playing from behind — a nod to its dominance — Hempfield staggered but didn't fall down. The Spartans put together a thrilling sixth-inning rally and stamped a 3-2 win over No. 9 North Hills at Gateway to advance to the semifinals for the third straight time.

The Spartans (21-0) will face No. 5 North Allegheny (13-7) on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

Hempfield, which was coming off a first-round bye, has won 35 straight games, a streak that teetered before Autumn Beasley delivered in the clutch to produce the go-ahead score in the bottom of the sixth. Beasley got the business end of her bat on a Megan Hitchan pitch and drove it to the right-center field gap to score freshman courtesy runner Olivia Persin and make it 3-2.

“Destiny was against us for the first five innings,” Kalp said. “I was nervous there for a little bit because it just wasn't going our way. It was getting late in the game and we needed to get some wood on the ball; or metal, or whatever you want to call it. We needed to get going and we did. We had enough key hits to get it done.”

Hempfield had just tied it 2-2 when another courtesy runner, Peyton Ryan, got caught in a rundown between first and second, and Jenna Osikowicz raced home from third.

After that, Stacey Walling doubled and Beasley followed with her two-base hit.

Bookend double plays encased the rally, the latter really helping Hempfield stave off the upset. In the top of the sixth, with a runner on, Hayley Behr grounded to Osikowicz at second, who flipped to Ali Belgiovane for one out, and Belgiovane threw to Walling at first for the 4-6-3 play.

After Hempfield took the lead, Spartans standout pitcher Morgan Ryan snagged a comebacker from Madison Posterivo and threw to first to get Maddie Traub, who singled.

“That was just a beautiful double play by Osikowicz,” Kalp said. “And Morgan kept (Mekenzie) Saban from coming up so that was big.”

Saban had two singles and an RBI. Posterivo was 2 for 3.

Morgan Ryan was her glove-popping self in the circle. She struck out 13 and walked one, while allowing six hits. She said doubt never crept into the dugout.

“The thing about our lineup is that everyone can hit,” Ryan said. “To us, there is no bottom of the order. We kept fighting. This is what we've been working toward.”

Still, North Hills (11-10) gave Hempfield, the WPIAL Quad-A champions the last two seasons and the PIAA champ last year, all it could handle in its bid for upset of the playoffs.

“In the first inning (North Hills) was a little off the plate,” Ryan said. “But the second time through (the order), they made some adjustments. But we made some adjustments too.”

Hempfield trailed 2-0 in the third after an RBI single from Saban and a error-aided run. It was 2-1 in the fourth when Stoner ripped a double to score Peyton Ryan.

Posterivo led off the fifth with a triple, but Morgan Ryan greeted three of the next four hitters with strikeouts.

“That was big to get out of that mess,” Kalp said. “We'll move on to the next one and see what happens. They're never easy.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.