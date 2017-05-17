Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Latrobe's Carr shuts out Seneca Valley in quarterfinals
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe left fielder Rebecca Tatone slides to make the catch of a fly ball from Seneca Valley's Olivia Madey in the seventh inning of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe shortstop Karley Kovatch calls off teammate Makayla Munchinski to make the catch of a fly ball from Seneca Valley's Elayna Nagy in the first inning of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Seneca Valley pitcher Claire Zimmerman (left) confers with catcher Karli Hacker after giving up two runs in the third inning of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Latrobe on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Angela DiOrio executes a sacrifice bunt to move teammate Sarah Blair to second base during the third inning of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game against Seneca Valley on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Meredith Carr (25) pitches in the seventh inning of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Seneca Valley on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Karley Kovatch doubles with two outs in the third inning to score Sarah Blair for the Wildcats' first run in a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Seneca Valley on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Meredith Carr (25) pitches in the first inning of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Seneca Valley on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Seneca Valley's Maddison Hans (right) slides in ahead of the tag from Latrobe's Karley Kovatch to steal second base during a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Makayla Munchinski fouls a ball off of her foot during the sixth inning of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Seneca Valley on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Seneca Valley's Claire Zimmerman pitches in the first inning of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Latrobe on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe players celebrate following a 3-0 win over Seneca Valley in a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Karley Kovatch (13) makes a play on a ground ball to throw out Seneca Valley's Amanda Magill in the first inning of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe head coach Rick Kozusko talks with his team prior to their WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Seneca Valley on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Mia Schweizer (20) is out as Seneca Valley's Amanda Magill makes the force play on a ground ball during a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Sarah Blair (10) is thrown out at first base after her sacrifice moves teammate Regan McCracken into scoring position in the fourth inning of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Seneca Valley on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe head coach Rick Kozusko celebrates with his team following the Wildcats win in a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Seneca Valley on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Seneca Valley third baseman Maddie Schultz dives to knock down a line drive from Latrobe's Angela DiOrio but can't hold on as DiOrio is safe at first base during the sixth inning of a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Karley Kovatch reacts as her double with two outs in the third inning drives in Sarah Blair for the Wildcats' first run in a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Seneca Valley on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe head coach Rick Kozusko (left) is congratulated by Seneca Valley coach George Trew following the Wildcats win in a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Seneca Valley's Maddie Schultz (15) reacts as a called third strike lands in the mitt of Latrobe catcher Morgan Schweizer for the third out in the fourth inning a WPIAL Class 6A playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe head coach Rick Kozusko talks with his team prior to their WPIAL Class 6A playoff game with Seneca Valley on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Gateway High School. Latrobe won 3-0.

It seems like Meredith Carr was been pitching at Latrobe forever. A fourth-year starter, she has been a mainstay in the circle. But Carr admits her senior year has been challenging with ups and downs.

After a tidy performance Wednesday — a 3-0 shutout of No. 3 Seneca Valley in the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals at Gateway — Carr sounded like a grizzled veteran who had lost her touch, only to find it again at the most opportune time. That has become her narrative.

“This made me flash back to the days to when I was on top,” Carr said. “It felt good to pitch like that again. The playoffs are always my favorite time of year. It's one and done so you have to step up.”

It looks like Latrobe got its Carr back from the shop, and she's tuned-up.

The senior right-hander threw a three-hitter to push the sixth-seeded Wildcats (12-7) into the semifinals for the third time in four seasons, and eighth time in 12 years. She struck out five and walked two.

“Her change-up was very good, and she kept them off balance,” Latrobe first-year coach Rick Kozusko said. “Mere was back on it today. She was a champ out there.”

Latrobe gets a semifinal rematch with No. 2 Baldwin (13-3) on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined. Baldwin won that game 6-3.

Carr was on her game. Even her screwball was working, especially late when she worked through two prolonged at-bats.

Morgan Aloi doubled to open the sixth for Seneca Valley before Elayna Nagy came up with one out. Nagy and Carr stared each other down to the tune of 12 pitches before Carr rang up a strikeout.

Another long at-bat by Karli Hacker also ended with a K.

Seneca Valley (15-6) left six on base, just one baserunner reaching third.

“That was a huge part of the game,” Kozusko said. “And the defense was solid for both teams. Our girls made some playoff plays. And that's what it is all about.”

Carr threw 100 pitches.

“I think that was the most strikes I had ever thrown in a row,” Carr said. “They like to battle. I knew they weren't going to go down looking.”

Sophomore Kiley Myers struck out 16 Monday in a 2-1, nine-inning win over Mt. Lebanon. Carr said that first-round performance helped her find her rhythm.

“We have a lot of confidence in each other,” Carr said. “We always root for each other to go seven innings, but we know we're there for the other.”

Latrobe also has senior Ashley Pagliei available to pitch, and she could go Tuesday.

Offensively, Latrobe continued to support its pitchers. It scored twice in the third inning thanks to a double by shortstop Karley Kovatch that found its way through the thick grass and tapped the bottom of the fence in center. The other came on an RBI single by Carr.

It was 3-0 in the fourth when third baseman Makayla Munchinski doubled home Regan McCracken with two outs.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

