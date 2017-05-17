Latrobe's Carr shuts out Seneca Valley in quarterfinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It seems like Meredith Carr was been pitching at Latrobe forever. A fourth-year starter, she has been a mainstay in the circle. But Carr admits her senior year has been challenging with ups and downs.

After a tidy performance Wednesday — a 3-0 shutout of No. 3 Seneca Valley in the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals at Gateway — Carr sounded like a grizzled veteran who had lost her touch, only to find it again at the most opportune time. That has become her narrative.

“This made me flash back to the days to when I was on top,” Carr said. “It felt good to pitch like that again. The playoffs are always my favorite time of year. It's one and done so you have to step up.”

It looks like Latrobe got its Carr back from the shop, and she's tuned-up.

The senior right-hander threw a three-hitter to push the sixth-seeded Wildcats (12-7) into the semifinals for the third time in four seasons, and eighth time in 12 years. She struck out five and walked two.

“Her change-up was very good, and she kept them off balance,” Latrobe first-year coach Rick Kozusko said. “Mere was back on it today. She was a champ out there.”

Latrobe gets a semifinal rematch with No. 2 Baldwin (13-3) on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined. Baldwin won that game 6-3.

Carr was on her game. Even her screwball was working, especially late when she worked through two prolonged at-bats.

Morgan Aloi doubled to open the sixth for Seneca Valley before Elayna Nagy came up with one out. Nagy and Carr stared each other down to the tune of 12 pitches before Carr rang up a strikeout.

Another long at-bat by Karli Hacker also ended with a K.

Seneca Valley (15-6) left six on base, just one baserunner reaching third.

“That was a huge part of the game,” Kozusko said. “And the defense was solid for both teams. Our girls made some playoff plays. And that's what it is all about.”

Carr threw 100 pitches.

“I think that was the most strikes I had ever thrown in a row,” Carr said. “They like to battle. I knew they weren't going to go down looking.”

Sophomore Kiley Myers struck out 16 Monday in a 2-1, nine-inning win over Mt. Lebanon. Carr said that first-round performance helped her find her rhythm.

“We have a lot of confidence in each other,” Carr said. “We always root for each other to go seven innings, but we know we're there for the other.”

Latrobe also has senior Ashley Pagliei available to pitch, and she could go Tuesday.

Offensively, Latrobe continued to support its pitchers. It scored twice in the third inning thanks to a double by shortstop Karley Kovatch that found its way through the thick grass and tapped the bottom of the fence in center. The other came on an RBI single by Carr.

It was 3-0 in the fourth when third baseman Makayla Munchinski doubled home Regan McCracken with two outs.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.