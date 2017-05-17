Top-ranked Yough cruises past Indiana into WPIAL semifinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It took Yough one inning to adjust to Indiana pitcher Lauren Bertig's change-up.

Once the Cougars did, Indiana had no chance against the returning PIAA Class AAA champions and the top seed in the WPIAL Class 4A division.

Yough (16-2) scored at least a run in the final four innings, including seven in the fifth inning, and rolled to an 11-1 victory in a WPIAL quarterfinal game Wednesday at Cal U's Lilley Field.

The Cougars will face Ambridge (12-3), which defeated South Fayette 6-3, on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

“We saw them play in the opening round against Hopewell and their pitcher had a nice change-up,” said Yough coach Dutch Harvey, whose team received a first-round bye. “But it wasn't as good (Wednesday) and we took advantage of it. We made good adjustments.”

Alona Sleith and Olivia Miller opened the second inning with consecutive doubles for a 1-0 lead, and Miller scored on Kayley Westerman's single.

“Coach told us to look fastball and just to the off-speed pitch,” Aubrie Mance said. “He told us to watch the spin. We did a good job.”

Mance singled home Hannah Bach in the third, and after Indiana scored its lone run in the fourth, Westerman singled for her second RBI of the game. Westerman finished with three RBIs.

Meanwhile, Kierra Waywood allowed two hits, one run and struck out 10. She didn't walk a batter.

“Kierra's curveball was really good,” Harvey said. “She pitched great and our changes in the outfield were good.”

Another change that worked well was moving Waywood to the second spot from the ninth spot of the order. Waywood began the fifth inning with a triple off the center-field fence and she ended the seven-run inning and game with an RBI single.

“Kierra has been hitting the ball well all season,” Harvey said. “That moved worked out well. She hit in our 2016 playoff run.”

Nina Maroney also had a two-run hit in the fifth.

“The first game was a little nerve-wracking,” Mance said. “We were eager to get the playoffs started.”

Indiana coach Harold Wilson said Yough took advantage of his team's mistakes.

“Our defense wasn't sharp, and they are very good,” Wilson said. “That's where we have to get someday.”