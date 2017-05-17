Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Top-ranked Yough cruises past Indiana into WPIAL semifinals
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:03 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Yough pitcher Kierra Waywood delivers to a Indiana batter during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Yough defeated Indiana 11-1 in five innnings.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Yough's Kierra Waywood slides safely into third base as Indiana third baseman Cleo McMahan waits on the throw during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Yough defeated Indiana 11-1 in five innnings.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Yough Alona Sleith slides safely into second base against Indiana during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Yough defeated Indiana 11-1 in five innnings.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Yough Olivia Miller slides safely into second base as Indiana 2nd baseman Haleigh Zimmerman loses the handle on the throw during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Yough defeated Indiana 11-1 in five innnings.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Yough base runner Olivia Miller scores the eventual game winning run past Indiana catcher Alley Bush during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Yough defeated Indiana 11-1 in five innnings.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Yough's Nina Maroney scores the game ending run as Indiana catcher Alley Bush during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Yough defeated Indiana 11-1 in five innnings.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Yough's Nina Maroney ,Alona Sleith#3 and Aubrie Mance celebrate their 11-1 win over Indiana during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Yough pitcher Kierra Waywood delivers to a Indiana batter during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Yough defeated Indiana 11-1 in five innnings.

It took Yough one inning to adjust to Indiana pitcher Lauren Bertig's change-up.

Once the Cougars did, Indiana had no chance against the returning PIAA Class AAA champions and the top seed in the WPIAL Class 4A division.

Yough (16-2) scored at least a run in the final four innings, including seven in the fifth inning, and rolled to an 11-1 victory in a WPIAL quarterfinal game Wednesday at Cal U's Lilley Field.

The Cougars will face Ambridge (12-3), which defeated South Fayette 6-3, on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

“We saw them play in the opening round against Hopewell and their pitcher had a nice change-up,” said Yough coach Dutch Harvey, whose team received a first-round bye. “But it wasn't as good (Wednesday) and we took advantage of it. We made good adjustments.”

Alona Sleith and Olivia Miller opened the second inning with consecutive doubles for a 1-0 lead, and Miller scored on Kayley Westerman's single.

“Coach told us to look fastball and just to the off-speed pitch,” Aubrie Mance said. “He told us to watch the spin. We did a good job.”

Mance singled home Hannah Bach in the third, and after Indiana scored its lone run in the fourth, Westerman singled for her second RBI of the game. Westerman finished with three RBIs.

Meanwhile, Kierra Waywood allowed two hits, one run and struck out 10. She didn't walk a batter.

“Kierra's curveball was really good,” Harvey said. “She pitched great and our changes in the outfield were good.”

Another change that worked well was moving Waywood to the second spot from the ninth spot of the order. Waywood began the fifth inning with a triple off the center-field fence and she ended the seven-run inning and game with an RBI single.

“Kierra has been hitting the ball well all season,” Harvey said. “That moved worked out well. She hit in our 2016 playoff run.”

Nina Maroney also had a two-run hit in the fifth.

“The first game was a little nerve-wracking,” Mance said. “We were eager to get the playoffs started.”

Indiana coach Harold Wilson said Yough took advantage of his team's mistakes.

“Our defense wasn't sharp, and they are very good,” Wilson said. “That's where we have to get someday.”

