Porter goes 4 for 4 to lead Southmoreland into WPIAL softball semifinals

Trailing by two runs, Southmoreland senior shortstop Olivia Porter got her teammates together in the third inning and told them what needed to happen if they wanted to advance in the WPIAL Class 3A softball playoffs.

Then she stepped to the plate and showed them by ripping a triple.

Porter's hit, Charity Henderson's throw and sparkling defense helped No. 4 Southmoreland rally to defeat South Allegheny, 8-3, in a quarterfinal at Cal (Pa.)'s Lilley Field.

Porter finished 4 for 4 with a triple and two doubles. Winning pitcher Katie Troisi-Clark had three hits and two RBIs, and Adeline Nicholson had a double, home run and two RBIs.

“We needed to get our heads straight,” Porter said. “We're a confident team. Once our bats got going, we were OK.”

Troisi-Clark survived eight walks by getting three double plays behind her. South Allegheny (11-5) also helped with two baserunning blunders and stranding eight runners, including leaving the bases loaded in the first inning.

“The losing streak at the end of the season made us a better team,” Southmoreland coach Todd Bunner said about his team's three-game skid. “It made us tougher. We struggled early, but we hung in there. Our defense came up with some big plays.”

Henderson gunned down a potential tying run in the fifth inning from left field, and Troisi-Clark started a double play with the bases-loaded in the sixth inning.

“Charity has cannon,” Bunner said. “We stopped their momentum with her play, and the double play was also big.”

South Allegheny scored single runs in the first two innings and could have scored more. Mikala Swearingen and Sara Pribanic had doubles for the Gladiators.

“We didn't get the timely hit early,” South Allegheny coach Hal Minford said. “Who would have thought our baserunning would kill us. We had our chances.”

South Allegheny had a runner slide past the base and another get picked off after taking too big of a turn at second.

In the third, Porter tripled and scored on a wild pitch. Southmoreland (11-6) collected four more hits in the inning and took a 3-2 lead on RBI hit by Troisi-Clark and a groundout by Henderson.

The Scotties added two more runs in the fifth on a home run by Nicholson and hit by Faith Miller, and tacked on three more in the sixth when Porter doubled and scored on Bethany Bunner's double, and Troisi-Clark added Nicholson hits.

Southmoreland will play No. 1 Ellwood City (16-0) in the semifinals Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.