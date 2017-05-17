Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Burrell's upset bid falls short against No. 1 Ellwood City

Jerin Steele | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:57 p.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Burrell seemingly did everything right.

The Bucs worked long at-bats that drew walks, got base hits, scored runs and got a strong start in the circle from Brittany Dunn, who took a no-hitter into the sixth.

It all added up to pushing defending WPIAL champion Ellwood City to the brink. But with its season on the line, Ellwood City showed the resolve that garnered a 34-game winning streak against WPIAL opponents.

The top-seeded Wolverines erased multiple-run deficits in the fifth and sixth innings, and Zoe Kalantzis hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to finish off a 6-5 victory over the No. 8 Bucs in the WPIAL Class 3A softball quarterfinals Wednesday at North Allegheny.

“It was nice to see (Zoe) come through with the big hit,” Ellwood City coach Gary Rozanski said. “It was just a great playoff game. Burrell was tough. This was everything we expected. At this point of the year when there is only eight teams left, everyone is good. We were just fortunate to have the last at-bat and to survive and move on.”

Ellwood City advanced to play Southmoreland in the semifinals Tuesday at a time and site to be announced.

Burrell (8-8) took a 2-0 lead in the fifth and led 5-2 in the sixth, but each time it looked like it was primed to score an upset, Ellwood City (16-0) answered. On the game-winning single, Kalantzis hit a grounder past third base that scored Ariana Garroway.

The Bucs exercised patience at the plate against Ellwood City starter Skyla Greco, a Seton Hill recruit who had 123 strikeouts in the regular season. They pushed several at-bats to full counts and struck out only five times all game.

While Burrell's offense put pressure on, Dunn commanded the circle by retiring the first 11 batters she faced. Dunn did not allow a hit until a leadoff bunt single by Garroway in the sixth.

Burrell put runners on base in every inning, and its patience finally paid off in the fifth when it loaded the bases and Kelly Nitowski hit a ball into right field that glanced off of Reagan Mittler's glove, scoring Delaney Markle and Paige Beattie to make it 2-0.

“We knew (Greco) liked to get ahead and go high with her pitches,” Burrell coach Brian Eshbaugh said. “We were laying off the high pitch and made her bring it down into the zone. We wanted to get a lot of pitches out of her to get the velocity. After the third inning, we really started to hit the ball.”

After a walk and a couple errors allowed Ellwood City to plate a pair of runs to tie it, Burrell scored three in the sixth to go ahead 5-2. The sixth was highlighted by an RBI double by Alaina York and a run-scoring single by Dunn.

Ellwood City's Anna Ferruci had an RBI double in the sixth to make it 5-3 and later scored on an RBI single by Miller. Natalia Greco alertly scored on a wild pitch that rolled up the third-base line to tie the game.

“If you paid to get in you saw a great game, and it was well worth the money,” Eshbaugh said. “I'm proud of the way the girls played today. We played as well as we could and we held the lead almost to the end.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

