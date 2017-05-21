Young Hampton softball team learns how to win — and lose

It wasn't long ago the Hampton softball team controlled its destiny in the WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 playoff race. But control is relative to the schedule, and in a two-team race, someone has to lose.

In a heartbreaking turn of events for the Talbots, a one-game lead with three section games to go evaporated behind a Chartiers Valley winning streak.

With both teams having three games left, and both set to face top two section teams West Allegheny and Montour, Hampton coach Ron Fedell figured his team just needed a win over rival Mars for a clincher.

But Chartiers Valley rolled Montour, 13-0, before scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 4-2 victory over previously undefeated No. 1 West Allegheny.

With Hampton losing its games to both teams, the Talbots never had a chance.

“It's a tough pill to swallow,” said Fedell, whose team pulled out an 8-7 victory over Mars to finish 9-9 overall and 6-6 in the section. “We could have packed it in for the Mars game, and we didn't. We pulled out a win in the seventh inning. And that's a tough game to win, no matter what. Mars is our rival. We won the game we had to win.”

But Fedell and the rest of his team can surely call themselves a playoff-caliber squad. Their season was likely doomed by an 0-5 start, including a 13-12 loss to Chartiers Valley. The team went 9-4 after some of the younger players got comfortable.

“We had a young team,” Fedell said. “I felt if we could get halfway through the season not too far behind and we'd be in good shape, and we were. All in all, I like the way our kids battled back. We have some young kids that got a lot of experience. Some learned how to win, some learned how to lose. That's a very important aspect, the challenge of your schedule and how you handle winning and losing.”

If there's a positive to take from the season, it's the varsity experience Hampton will bring back next year. Nearly half of the starters — freshmen Anneliese Probeck, Lydia Quaglia, Maria Schrecengost and sophomore Sydney Kasper — were first-year players.

The team will take solace in knowing the pitching, which vastly improved throughout the season, will return both starters, junior Chloe Nelligan and Probeck. Fedell was impressed with how Nelligan, a three-year starter, took Probeck under her wing.

“Chloe is a great captain and teammate,” Fedell said. “She mentored Anneliese on some aspects on how to handle things. She came a long way in that aspect of knowing she can't strike everybody out. Kids are going to put the ball in play, and we have to make plays.”

Perhaps the biggest challenge is replacing catcher Ashley Sheetz, a St. Francis (Pa.) recruit who led the team in just about every major statistical batting category. Fedell sees sophomore Maddie Warner as the heir apparent behind the plate. Warner has limited varsity experience catching games, but batted over .400 this year as a designated hitter.

“No question Ashley is going to be a big loss for us…we don't want (Maddie) to be Ashley. We want her to be herself,” Fedell said. “Defensively, she has a lot of work. But she will be fine. Offensively, we don't expect her to have the power Ashley has, but to hit line drives and balls in the gap, I think she's more than capable.”

�This is the second consecutive year Hampton missed the playoffs after winning section title in 2015.

“Success isn't easy to attain and it's not something that's given to you,” Fedell said. “We expect them to work hard over the summer, improve their game, and I think we'll be in good shape next year.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.