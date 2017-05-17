Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Thursday's Westmoreland County softball playoffs preview capsules
Bill Hartlep | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 5:57 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

No. 2 Penn-Trafford (14-5) vs. No. 7 Albert Gallatin (17-3)

3 p.m. Thursday at Cal (Pa.)

Winner plays: No. 3 Moon (11-4) or No. 6 Franklin Regional (14-5)

Extra bases: After a first-round bye, Penn-Trafford will take the field with an offense averaging 11.6 runs. The group is led by seniors Bree Ginther (.597, 28 RBIs) and Hannah Dobrinick (.511, 5 HRs, 25 RBIs) and junior Emma Nedley (.500, 21 RBIs). ... Freshman shortstop Annalia Paoli, a Pitt recruit, has belted a WPIAL-leading 12 home runs to lead Albert Gallatin, which averages 10.4 runs. The Colonials earned a 5-3 first-round win over No. 10 Chartiers Valley.

No. 6 Franklin Regional (14-5) vs. No. 3 Moon (11-4)

6 p.m. Thursday at West Allegheny

Winner plays: No. 2 Penn-Trafford (14-5) or No. 7 Albert Gallatin (17-3)

Extra bases: Fresh off Tuesday's late-night 10-1 win over Ringgold, the Panthers hope to continue their high-scoring ways in the quarterfinals — they scored 10-or-more runs eight times this season. Leading the offense is Mallory Halleck, who smacked a home run in the opening round. ... Moon finished the regular season by winning five of six games to earn a first-round bye. The lone senior on the team is center fielder Emily Vith, who hit over .400.

— Bill Hartlep

