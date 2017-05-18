Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Leechburg shakes nerves, beats California in Class A softball
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 7:24 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

Given Morgan Pierce's pregame declaration she wouldn't suffer from nerves this postseason, her second pitch of Leechburg's Class A quarterfinal against California looked slightly worrisome.

The ball hit Pierce's leg during her follow-through, causing the pitch to fly sideways and land outside the batting cage.

Early butterflies aside, Leechburg's experience won out as the No. 4 Blue Devils quickly settled down for a 15-2, five-inning victory over No. 12 California in the Class A quarterfinals at Hampton Community Park.

“I don't know what that was, honestly. It just kind of happens sometimes,” Pierce said of her wild, wild pitch.

“This team is amazing. I have no words, I honestly don't. We're going to do something great this year, and I feel it.”

Leechburg is making its 31st consecutive playoff appearance, a WPIAL record, but the Blue Devils were snakebitten in recent years. A three-time WPIAL champion and six-time runner-up, Leechburg hadn't won a postseason game since 2010.

But the Blue Devils (14-2), who won by mercy rule for the 11th time this season, ended their playoff drought and advanced to the semifinals, where they'll face No. 1 West Greene (20-1) on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

“We've already made it past the first round, and that was our goal, and that's amazing,” said senior shortstop Lexie Young, who drove in four runs. “Making it past this, too, that's one of the best feelings I've ever had playing softball because we've always been one round and done, and we've never made it this far. I just feel so confident about it, and it's great.”

The past experiences, even the negative ones, brought Leechburg confidence as the Blue Devils came into Thursday's game.

“They'll tell you in past years they were so nervous,” Leechburg coach Debbie Young said. “Last year, I knew coming into the playoff game they could have just laid down and died. So I knew what was going on there. But today, coming on the bus, they were saying, ‘We're fine. We're fine.' ”

And they were, eventually. Leechburg committed four errors, but the Blue Devils overcame early mistakes with an offensive effort that quickly put the game out of reach. They finished with 14 hits and batted around in an eight-run third inning.

That kept California (6-12), which rallied from an 11-run deficit to beat No. 5 Union in the first round, from a similar comeback Thursday.

“We had a little bit of jitters, with a little bit of fumbles here and there,” Debbie Young said. “But they cleaned up. When you're hitting like that, you can afford the errors, so we'll let that go. Now in a tighter game, that's not going to happen.”

California, in the playoffs for the first time since 2012, committed nine errors, including four in the third.

“We didn't show up to play ball today for some reason,” California coach Tom Glawinski said. “They're a good team, and they have a very good pitcher. My pitcher's probably tired — she threw a lot of balls this year. The last game we had, she had 165 pitches, and that was with two days of rest.

“I'm proud of my girls. This is the furthest California ever went, I think, in the playoffs in girls softball. We're building a program, and we'll be back next year.”

After California scored a run in the first on Ashley Gush's RBI single, Leechburg responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Senior Kasey Klapheke led off with a triple and scored on Lexie Young's single, and Young and Pierce scored on an error.

The Blue Devils kept adding on, scoring four more in the second before their eight-run outburst in the third. Pierce led the way with four hits, Klapheke and Kristen Knapp had three apiece and Young and Grace Reinke combined to drive in six runs.

“Kasey Klapheke set the precedent with that first hit,” Debbie Young said. “Once somebody starts, they all start. That made me feel so good because it's nice to get that first one in, and then they all go.”

Pierce struck out five batters and allowed two hits in her five innings of work.

“I just want to prove that I can do this, my team can do this,” Lexie Young said. “I'm so confident in my team this year, and that's hard. I love it, and I just think we need to do it for our school, do it for our community and most likely do it for our team and coaches.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.