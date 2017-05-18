St. Joseph softball team falls to Carmichaels in WPIAL quarterfinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

St. Joseph, making its first WPIAL softball playoff run in the program's 32-year history, got a look at a battle-tested program Thursday.

Perennial contender Carmichaels, in the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season, scored six unearned runs in the first inning and rolled to a 12-0 victory in a Class A quarterfinal at Peterswood Park.

Megan Walker and Madison Ewart both singled and doubled, and Kylie Sinn, making her first playoff start, limited the Spartans to thee singles.

The No. 2-seeded Mikes (16-5) will play Monessen in the semifinals Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

St. Joseph, an 18-3 winner in its playoff debut over Cornell on Tuesday, finished its season 10-5.

“One game didn't make our season one way or the other,” Spartans coach Brian Swierczewski said. “The girls did a fantastic job all season, dedicated themselves to what we were trying to accomplish. I'm so proud of them I can't even express it.”

The first two Carmichaels batters reached base on errors. After two were out, seven straight batters reached as things quickly started to snowball.

“We want them to hit the ball hard and put pressure on the defense,” Mikes coach Dave Briggs said. “I thought we were able to do that. I thought our experience showed a little bit today.”

The big hit in the first was a two-run double by Ewart.

Carmichaels received a first-round bye and has won nine of its past 10 games.

The Mikes put up six more runs in the third, four of which were earned. The first six batters scored, including Walker, who doubled to chase Spartans starter Anna Swierczewski.

“I don't think we were nervous,” coach Swierczewski said. “We preached all year to make the routine play. When you give six outs rather than three, it's tough. And these girls from Carmichaels, they hit the ball. You have to give them credit. Maybe we were a step too slow.”

Said Briggs: “When we hit the ball, we're tough. We play pretty good defense, but when we hit the ball, that's our key.”

After Swierczewski left the mound, she started a double play by catching a liner from Gina Ranieri and retiring Natalie McNett, who had strayed too far off second.

Julianna Nichols had two of St. Joseph's three hits. Swierczewski had the other.

Another bright spot for the Spartans was catcher Calley Neelan, who threw out three runners.

She picked off Walker at first then caught two runners trying to steal.

“Calley's very special. She's a very good catcher,” coach Swierczewski said. “She's been with us three years now, and she's picked up a style of throwing where she basically throws from her knees. That plus her arm speed makes her a very deadly weapon.”

The Spartans return all but two starters, losing Nichols, Hannah Cook and reserve Patty Nickoloff.

George Guido is freelance writer.