Softball

Defending champ Mt. Pleasant earns quarterfinal win over Elizabeth Forward
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:21 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Mt Pleasant's Chloe Poulich slides safely past Elizabeth Forward catcher Jessica Cartia during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Mt. Pleasant defeated Elizabeth Forward 3-1.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Ava Gnibus watches a hit off the bat against Elizabeth Forward during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Mt. Pleasant defeated Elizabeth Forward 3-1.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Mt Pleasant base runner Addy Kubasky scores as she runs past Elizabeth Forward catcher Jessica Cartia during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Mt. Pleasant defeated Elizabeth Forward 3-1.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Mt Pleasant pitcher Meadow Uncapher delivers to a Elizabeth Forward batter during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Mt. Pleasant defeated Elizabeth Forward 3-1.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Mt Pleasant's catcher Mya Klejka records a force out of Elizabeth Forward's Cassidy Kern during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Mt. Pleasant defeated Elizabeth Forward 3-1.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant center fielder Ava Gnibus catches a pop fly hit by an Elizabeth Forward batter during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Mt. Pleasant defeated Elizabeth Forward 3-1.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Mt Pleasant base runner Addy Kubasky dives back into second base as Elizabeth Forward's Cassidy Kern waits on a throw during their WPIAL Class 4A girl's softball playoff game at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilly Field on Wednesday May 17, 2017. Mt. Pleasant defeated Elizabeth Forward 3-1.

Mt. Pleasant scored three runs in the first inning, two on a single by Autumn Shogan, and the returning WPIAL Class AAA softball champion opened defense of its title with a 3-1 victory Wednesday against Elizabeth Forward at Cal (Pa.)'s Lilley Field.

The Vikings (12-2) were backed by the strong pitching of Meadow Uncapher, who blanked the Warriors (9-12) over the first four innings, and Caroline Alincic, who pitched the final three innings.

“I wanted to show them something different, that's why I changed pitchers,” Mt. Pleasant coach Lauren Shaheen said. “I thought we came out strong and then allowed them to get the momentum back. But we made the plays when we needed.”

Adeline Kubasky got things started for Mt. Pleasant with a double and scored on Ava Gnibnus' hit.

Elizabeth Forward scored its lone run in the sixth inning.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

