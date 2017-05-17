Defending champ Mt. Pleasant earns quarterfinal win over Elizabeth Forward

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mt. Pleasant scored three runs in the first inning, two on a single by Autumn Shogan, and the returning WPIAL Class AAA softball champion opened defense of its title with a 3-1 victory Wednesday against Elizabeth Forward at Cal (Pa.)'s Lilley Field.

The Vikings (12-2) were backed by the strong pitching of Meadow Uncapher, who blanked the Warriors (9-12) over the first four innings, and Caroline Alincic, who pitched the final three innings.

“I wanted to show them something different, that's why I changed pitchers,” Mt. Pleasant coach Lauren Shaheen said. “I thought we came out strong and then allowed them to get the momentum back. But we made the plays when we needed.”

Adeline Kubasky got things started for Mt. Pleasant with a double and scored on Ava Gnibnus' hit.

Elizabeth Forward scored its lone run in the sixth inning.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.