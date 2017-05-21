A-K Valley Tuesday softball playoff capsules

Class 3A

Semifinals

No. 3 Deer Lakes (14-1) vs. No. 2 South Park (16-2)

Tuesday, site/time TBD

Winner plays: No. 1 Ellwood City (16-0) or No. 4 Southmoreland (11-6)

Extra bases: Two of the more dominant softball programs in recent history square off. Deer Lakes is making its sixth semifinal appearance in the last seven seasons, and South Park finished as WPIAL runner-up last season. ... Section 1-3A champion Deer Lakes beat No. 6 Avonworth, 9-4, in the quarterfinals. The Lancers had 16 hits as they broke open a two-run game with three runs each in the fifth and sixth. Senior Katelynn Blair and her younger sister, freshman Makayla Blair, had two doubles among their three hits. Dani Huffman and Maura Cerra also had three hits. The Lancers advanced to the WPIAL championship game every season from 2012-15, winning the title in '12 and '15, but lost to Laurel in the quarterfinals last season. They enter the semifinals on an 11-game winning streak, scoring 134 runs in that span. Deer Lakes has 23 homers. ... South Park beat Freeport, 13-3, in five innings in the quarterfinals. The Eagles scored four runs in the third inning to pull away. The Section 3-3A champion, South Park has won six consecutive games. The team's losses came in nonsection games against higher-classification playoff qualifiers Shaler (6A) and Mt. Pleasant (4A). The Eagles are batting .425 as a team, led by Katlyn Pavlick (.644), Justine Dean (.500), Kaitlyn Morrison (.491) and Jess Dean (.462). Pavlick has six doubles, three triples, nine homers and 38 RBIs. Justine Dean is 14-2 in the circle.

Class A

Semifinals

No. 4 Leechburg (14-2) vs. No. 1 West Greene (20-1)

Tuesday, site/time TBD

Winner plays: No. 2 Carmichaels (16-5) or No. 6 Monessen (15-5)

Extra bases: After posting its first WPIAL playoff victory since 2010, Leechburg gets a matchup with the defending WPIAL champion. ... Section 3-A champion Leechburg beat California, 15-2, in five innings in the quarterfinals, the Blue Devils' 11th mercy-rule victory of the season. Lexie Young drove in four runs, Morgan Pierce had four hits and Kasey Klapheke and Kristen Knapp added three hits apiece. Pierce struck out five and allowed just two hits. Young, a senior shortstop, Carlow recruit and daughter of coach Debbie Young, leads Leechburg in batting average. La Roche recruit Brooke Blumer hit three homers in a victory over Ellis School this season and added a grand slam against Derry. Klapheke, the leadoff hitter, is a Penn State New Kensington commit. The Blue Devils have won three WPIAL titles and finished as runner-up six times, most recently in 2008. ... West Greene rolled to a 17-0, three-inning victory over Bishop Canevin in the quarterfinals. The Pioneers scored 10 runs in the first inning. The Section 2-A champion's lone loss came in a nonsection game against Class 4A playoff qualifier Waynesburg. Since that game, West Greene is on an eight-game winning streak, outscoring its opponents 94-3 with seven shutouts. The Pioneers bat .431 as a team, with 26 homers. Sophomore twins Madison and McKenna Lampe lead the way. Madison Lampe is hitting .609 with 10 doubles, seven triples, six homers and 46 RBIs, and McKenna is at .672 with 10 doubles, seven homers and 31 RBIs. Junior Madison Renenr is batting .486 with seven doubles, eight homers and 43 RBIs, and sophomore Kaitlyn Rizor is hitting .530 with seven doubles, three triples, four homers and 26 RBIs. Freshman Jade Renner is 13-1 in the circle with a 1.55 ERA.