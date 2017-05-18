Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Albert Gallatin stuns Penn-Trafford in Class 5A quarterfinals
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 8:03 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Albert Gallatin's Katie Kelley (2) collides with Penn-Trafford’s Hannah Dobrinick (42) during the WPIAL 5A playoff on Thursday May 18, 2017 at Lilley Field.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Albert Gallatin's Madison Hershberger (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring runs against Penn-Trafford during the WPIAL 5A playoff on Thursday May 18, 2017 at Lilley Field.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Albert Gallatin players celebrate their 9-5 win against Penn-Trafford during the WPIAL 5A playoff on Thursday May 18, 2017 at Lilley Field.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Albert Gallatin's Katie Kelley (2) celebrates a single off a bunt against Penn-Trafford during the WPIAL 5A playoff on Thursday May 18, 2017 at Lilley Field.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Albert Gallatin's Maddie Flowers (6) pitches against against Penn-Trafford during the WPIAL 5A playoff on Thursday May 18, 2017 at Lilley Field.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Clair Hartung (22) tags out Albert Gallatin's Kassie Miller (8) during the WPIAL 5A playoff on Thursday May 18, 2017 at Lilley Field.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Albert Gallatin's Madison Hershberger (19) is hugged by Albert Gallatin's Katie Kelley (2) as she is relieved from the pitchers mound against Penn-Trafford during the WPIAL 5A playoff on Thursday May 18, 2017 at Lilley Field.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Morgan Hilty (13) pitches against Albert Gallatin during the WPIAL 5A playoff on Thursday May 18, 2017 at Lilley Field.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Maura Mallon (4) bobbles a ground ball against Albert Gallatin during the WPIAL 5A playoff on Thursday May 18, 2017 at Lilley Field.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Albert Gallatin's Lindsey Robinson (10) gets the out at first against Penn-Trafford during the WPIAL 5A playoff on Thursday May 18, 2017 at Lilley Field.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Albert Gallatin's Hannah Umbel (13) celebrates turning a double play against Penn-Trafford during the WPIAL 5A playoff on Thursday May 18, 2017 at Lilley Field.

CALIFORNIA — As a former section opponent, Albert Gallatin wasn't an unknown to Penn-Trafford. But that doesn't alleviate any of the disappointment the out-of-nowhere Colonials dealt the Warriors on Thursday afternoon.

A team long forgotten at WPIAL playoff time isn't here for acknowledgement. They have some serious game.

Seventh-seeded Albert Gallatin, nearly two decades removed from its last postseason trip, matched No. 2 Penn-Trafford's heavy-hitting offense — one extra-base ping after another — and pulled a Class 5A quarterfinal stunner with a 9-5 win at Cal (Pa.'s) Lilley Field.

The Colonials (18-3) have not had a winning season since 2005 and last made the playoffs in 1999. Suddenly, they are in the semifinals.

Albert Gallatin has the same number of wins this season it had the last four seasons combined and will look for another when it faces No. 6 Franklin Regional or No. 3 Moon on Tuesday.

“All year, we talked to the girls about the potential they have to be one of the best teams in the WPIAL,” Albert Galllatin coach Gary Serock said. “You don't always here that around AG. The thing is, we were hidden last year because we were in with mighty Hempfield and teams like Penn-Trafford.”

Call this one a softball shootout. Only three players struck out, and there were 24 hits and 11 earned runs.

Maddie Flowers and Maddy Hershberger homered, and the Colonials pounded out 13 hits to send the Warriors' bullpen into a tailspin.

“We always knew they could hit,” Penn-Trafford coach Denny Little said. “We knew they had a lot of young players coming up. We scored a ton of runs this year, but when I looked over the other teams that scored a lot, one was right on our heels: Albert Gallatin.”

Penn-Trafford (14-6), fresh off a first-round bye, used three pitchers. Albert Gallatin rallied from a 4-0 deficit to take a 5-4 lead in the fifth when Hershberger's shot to right-center bounced off the padding on top of the fence and went over for a homer.

Penn-Trafford tied it 5-5 when Emma Nedley singled in Meghan Marasti, but Little pulled starter Morgan Hilty after 105 pitches to start the sixth, going with another freshman, Samantha Schickel.

Barely warmed up, Schickel walked Ally Bezjak on four pitches and got the immediate hook. Little brought in junior Marissa Auel.

The unsettled feel to the inning played into the Colonials' favor. They proceeded to load the bases and score four runs to take command. Hannah Umble, who went 3 for 4, delivered a two-run single. Kassie Miller followed with a bunt-single RBI, and Hannah Turtzer drove in a run to make it 9-5.

“We were up four, but you never think that's enough against a team like Penn-Trafford,” Serock said. “When they pulled their pitchers, we knew we had them on the run.”

The sixth inning was a blur for Little, and he would like to have it back.

“I don't think I made the right move there at the right time, and I will tell her that,” Little said. “I didn't like the matchup at that time, but I maybe should have waited to make the change.”

Penn-Trafford, averaging almost 12 runs per game, fizzled late against Albert Gallatin reliever Flowers, who picked up the win. Her solo homer in the fourth gave the Colonials a 4-3 edge.

An eventful first inning gave Penn-Trafford a 4-0 advantage. And that came after Hilty worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the frame.

Marasti, Bree Ginther and Nedley drove in runs as the Warriors sent eight hitters to the plate. A fifth run was wiped out when an appeal revealed Nedley left early from third on a tag-up.

“That was debatable, but I am not going to say much more,” Little said. “That was big because that's another run for us.”

Serock said an influx of travel-ball players is the reason this team is the blinking light on a strand of duds.

The Colonials are striking while the iron's hot.

“We haven't had this kind of talent here in a while,” Serock said. “Our runs come from everywhere. Every girl in our lineup has homered this season.”

Albert Gallatin has 27 homers, including 12 by freshman Annalia Paoli, the sensation at shortstop who already verbally committed to Pitt.

Albert Gallatin won despite leaving 12 on base. Miller had two hits and Hershberger had two hits and two runs.

Nedley led Penn-Trafford with two hits and two RBIs, while Marasti was 2 for 3 and Becky Mertz was 2 for 2.

Penn-Trafford, in the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive time, was seeking its first semifinal trip since 2014.

“The girls did all we asked of them,” Little said. “They worked hard. We had a wonderful senior group. There's not much you can say right now.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

