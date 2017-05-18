Franklin Regional-Moon softball playoff game suspended by darkness
Updated 2 minutes ago
Due to the late afternoon thunderstorms that rolled through Western Pa. on Thursday, the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals matchup between No. 6-seeded Franklin Regional and No. 3 Moon started 90 minutes late and play at West Allegheny was eventually suspended by darkness at the end of the third inning with the Tigers leading 2-0.
The game will resume at 4 p.m. Monday at West Allegheny.
The decision to suspend play could work in the Panthers favor as Moon junior starting pitcher Lauren Protch was in the midst of a two-hitter, including four strikeouts.
Moon (11-4) wasted no time putting runs on the board early. Junior Alyssa Sisko singled home junior Lauren Niglio to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead, and Protch added a sacrifice fly to right field to put the Tigers up 2-0 to end the first.
Protch set Franklin Regional (14-5) down in order in a second inning that included two strikeouts, both swinging. Panthers' starting pitcher Angalee Beall struck out three batters, gave up one walk and four hits through the first three innings but needed 71 pitches to get the nine outs. The Panthers left three runners on base while Moon left two.
William Whalen is a freelance writer.