Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Franklin Regional-Moon softball playoff game suspended by darkness

William Whalen | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Due to the late afternoon thunderstorms that rolled through Western Pa. on Thursday, the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals matchup between No. 6-seeded Franklin Regional and No. 3 Moon started 90 minutes late and play at West Allegheny was eventually suspended by darkness at the end of the third inning with the Tigers leading 2-0.

The game will resume at 4 p.m. Monday at West Allegheny.

The decision to suspend play could work in the Panthers favor as Moon junior starting pitcher Lauren Protch was in the midst of a two-hitter, including four strikeouts.

Moon (11-4) wasted no time putting runs on the board early. Junior Alyssa Sisko singled home junior Lauren Niglio to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead, and Protch added a sacrifice fly to right field to put the Tigers up 2-0 to end the first.

Protch set Franklin Regional (14-5) down in order in a second inning that included two strikeouts, both swinging. Panthers' starting pitcher Angalee Beall struck out three batters, gave up one walk and four hits through the first three innings but needed 71 pitches to get the nine outs. The Panthers left three runners on base while Moon left two.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.