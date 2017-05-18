Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Chartiers-Houston softball wins on walk-off homer

Staff Reports | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 11:12 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Kaci Alderson came through in the clutch for Chartiers-Houston on Thursday, belting a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Bucs a 7-6 victory over No. 5 Mohawk in a WPIAL Class 2A softball quarterfinal at West Allegheny.

Audriana Michrina and Lauren Lober also hit home runs for No. 4 Chartiers-Houston (16-3), which will play No. 1 South Side Beaver in the semifinals Tuesday at a time and site to be determined..

Madison Shiderly homered for Mohawk.

Frazier 7, Laurel 6 — Frazier overcame five errors to earn a Class 2A quarterfinal win at Peterswood Park. Logan Hartman and Savannah Berklovich each had two hits and Kathryn Barch had a two-run triple for Frazier (16-2).

Seton-La Salle 8, Shenango 3 — Lexi Wanger and Jada Simon each had two RBIs, and Julie Curry was 4 for 4 with a double, triple and RBI to lead No. 3 Seton-La Salle (12-4) to a Class 2A quarterfinal win at Hampton. Simon had five strikeouts in the win.

South Side Beaver 9, Serra Catholic 0 — The No. 1-seeded Rams improved to 16-2 with a Class 2A quarterfinal win at North Allegheny.

Class 5A

Montour 7, Connellsville 3 — Leah Vith had a home run and four RBIs, and Brittney Seibert and Elayna Huntley each were 3 for 4 as No. 5 Montour (14-7) won a Class 5A quarterfinal at Cal (Pa.). The Spartans will play No. 1 West Allegheny in the semifinals.

West Allegheny 7, Plum 0 — Brooke Wilson was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Taylor Cummings and Jillian Weber each knocked in two runs as No. 1 West Allegheny (19-1) captured a Class 5A quarterfinal win at North Allegheny.

Ashley Seamon threw a five-hitter with five strikeouts to earn the win.

Class A

Monessen 19, Sewickley Academy 3 (5 inn.) — Maddie Guzzie was 3 for 4 with a triple and five RBIs, and Mattie Telegraphics was 4 for 5 with five RBIs as No. 6 Monessen (15-5) won a Class A quarterfinal at Peterswood Park. Kelsey Bachinski was 3 for 5 with four RBIs for the Greyhounds, who will play No. 2 Carmichaels (16-5) in the semifinals.

West Greene 17, Bishop Canevin 0 — Kaitlyn Rizor was 2 for 3 with a double, home run and four RBIs as No. 1 West Greene (20-1) won a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal at Peterswood Park. Linzee Stover added four RBIs, and Madison Renner was 2 for 2 with three RBIs in the win.

West Greene will play No. 4 Leechburg (14-2) in the semifinals.

